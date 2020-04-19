Hear Brad Paisley's 'Dang Me,' a True-to-the-Original Tribute to the Great Roger Miller

When we heard there was going to be a Roger Miller tribute album, you better believe we thought Brad Paisley should be on it. And when you hear Paisley's version of the Miller classic "Dang Me," you'll see why.

The "Chug-a-lug" singer rose to fame in the 1960s on the back of his humor and novelty songs. And the self-deprecating "Dang Me" had a lot to do with his rise.

One of Miller's signature songs, "Dang Me," tells the tale of a royal screw up. The comical lyrics take a darker turn, for sure, but they're done with such an incredibly cheerful melody you can't help but tap along. The dark comedy aspect translated on the radio, too. "Dang Me" became Miller's first chart-topping country hit. It also went top 10 on pop radio. The song then won the Grammy Award for Best Country & Western Song in 1964.

So how does Paisley's version stack up to the original? Very, very well.

Paisley is known for his own sense of humor, whether it's in his songs, videos, or tour pranks. So "Dang Me," which rests much of its charm on a bit of a scat section, is a pretty good example of the perfect cover for an artist with a pretty quirky songwriting style himself.

Paisley turns in a true-to-the-original performance, talk-singing his way through the classic. There is a bit of a new pedal steel accompaniment, but other than that, it feels like hearing it for the first time.

An Overdue Tribute

The song clocks in at just under two minutes (like a lot of Miller's tunes), so pay attention or you'll miss a lot of the little intricacies. Like saying violets are purple and rhyming it with "maple syrple," one of Miller's endearing lines. It's hard not to love Miller based on his willingness to make up words alone.

The full Roger Miller tribute album is called King Of The Road: A Tribute To Roger Miller. A handful of country music stars lend their talents to the record. Those include Eric Church, Kacey Musgraves, the late Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, Asleep at the Wheel, and Dolly Parton. Ringo Starr also appears on the two-disc collection, as well as actor John Goodman.

Later in his career, Roger Miller used his humorous writing style to contribute childhood favorites like the acoustic version of "Oo De Lally" to the 1973 Disney animated film Robin Hood. He also wrote songs for and starred in the Tony-winning Broadway musical Big River.

Miller passed away at only 56 years old in Los Angeles, California, in 1992. It's about time he got a tribute album, more than 25 years later.

Brad Paisley "Dang Me" Lyrics

Well, here I sit high, gettin' ideas

Ain't nothin' but a fool would live like this

Out all night and runnin' wild

Woman's sittin' home with a month old child

Dang me, dang me

They oughta take a rope and hang me

High from the highest tree

Woman would you weep for me?

Just sittin' 'round drinkin' with the rest of the guys

Six rounds bought and I bought five

I spent the groceries and a half the rent

I lack fourteen dollars havin' twenty seven cents

Dang me, dang me

They oughta take a rope and hang me

High from the highest tree

Woman would you weep for me?

They say roses are red and violets are purple

And sugar's sweet and so is maple syrple

Well I'm seventh out of seven sons

My pappy was a pistol, I'm a son of a gun

I said dang me, dang me

They oughta take a rope and hang me

High from the highest tree

Woman would you weep for me?

