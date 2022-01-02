The 15 Best Roger Miller Songs, Ranked

When it comes to well-rounded performers, few in country music history match the skill set of Roger Miller. His discography is chock-full of songs that range from kid-friendly comedy tunes to some of the saddest songs cut during one of popular music's golden eras.

Like many great talents, the Texas-born, Oklahoma-raised singer and guitarist first found success in the 1950s as one of Nashville's young songwriters-for-hire. After the success of his composition "Billy Bayou," a number one hit for Jim Reeves, "Half a Mind" for Ernest Tubb, "That's the Way I Feel" for Faron Young, and "Invitation to the Blues" for Ray Price, followed a few less than eventful attempts at honky-tonk stardom.

By the mid-'60s, Miller's dominance of the country charts with Smash Records exposed his quirky lyrics, vocal range and guitar picking skills to a broad audience. His varied talents and wholesome image made for an ideal television variety show scene-stealer.

A household name by the '70s, Miller highlighted Disney's animated Robin Hood film with songs like "Oo-de-Lally" as The Rooster and became the second coolest Muppet Show guest aside from Alice Cooper.

Miller's lasting legacy, beyond his talented son Dean, remains songs that tell rich enough stories to capture country fans' imaginations. Many of those songs also feature quirky, pop-friendly lyrics and an upbeat vibe in line with Memphis rock 'n' roll.

Consider these 15 Roger Miller songs an introduction to a true artist's range, from serious interpretations of his peers' compositions to seriously hilarious tunes that made country music accessible to a broad, all-ages audience.

15. "Old Friends"

The Texas country supergroup of Miller, Willie Nelson, and Ray Price made this slice of nostalgia a hit in 1982. The proto-Highwaymen proved money could be made by team-ups of living country music legends.

14. "England Swings"

Although numerous Miller songs proved to be pop-accessible, this one sounds like an earnest stab at mirroring mainstream sounds beyond Nashville. From the sound of things, Miller could've had a second career writing gentler, catchier material for Herman's Hermits.

13. "Engine, Engine #9"

No classic country song round-up is complete without the train of life about a departing lover, and Miller shines on this cut from 1965.

12. "You Can't Roller Skate in a Buffalo Herd"

Miller's more whimsical standards stray far from the more serious country hits of the time. That's not to discount the deep roots of this and other songs with the carefree, analogy-driven feel of an old-time bluegrass or string band's go-to novelty material.

11. "Dad Blame Anything a Man Can't Quit"

Like his best-known peers, Miller excelled while singing what he knew firsthand. He knew about being a "two-pack a day man," as sadly his real-life struggles with cigarettes caused premature death. Miller died of throat and lung cancer in 1992 when he was only 56 years old.

10. "Atta Boy Girl"

"Atta Boy Girl" exemplifies the clever turns-of-phrase that make lines in Miller's songs memorable. Toss in the song's hyperactive feel, and it might be the best entry point to Miller's catalog for friends approaching it from a rockabilly, punk, or garage rock perspective.

9. "Me and Bobby McGee"

Like most country music legends, Miller was great at both writing original songs and interpreting others' material. His best-loved treatment of a fellow star's song came with this recording of a Kris Kristofferson original. For other memorable interpretations, check out Miller's take on Bobby Russell's "Little Green Apples," Bill Anderson's "Two Worlds Collide" and George Jones' "Big Harlan Taylor."

8. "My Uncle Used to Love Me But She Died"

On paper, Miller weaved together a string of down-home sayings, blended it with borderline nonsense, and called it a song. In practice, he calculatedly brought surreal lyrics to mainstream country music right as the genre's serious and heartache themes made it acceptable for cosmopolitan audiences.

7. "Do-Wacka-Do"

Of all of Miller's greatest songs, this one needed his vocal skills the most. Not even Jerry Reed, the star behind "Dang Me" in some alternate reality, could've nailed those nonsense syllables just right to make this near meaningless song an all-time classic.

6. "Where Have All the Average People Gone"

This sentimental ode to everyday people reveals a softer side to one of classic country music's court jesters. Instead of making listeners laugh, Miller chose a song that questions why we're all a little guilty of stereotyping strangers based on geography or their career choices.

5. "Dang Me"

Great country songs often appeal to losers, whether they've temporarily lost their cool or permanently lost a lover, but Miller tipped his hat to them in his own peculiar way. He scat sang his way to his inaugural country chart-topper with this 1964 hit.

4. "Husbands and Wives"

Miller's more serious side shined brightest with this mid-tempo song about how pride comes before the fall of some marriages. It led to some great cover versions over the years, by artists ranging from Ringo Starr to Brooks & Dunn.

3. "Chug-a-Lug"

When it comes to Miller's cheeky story-songs, none can top this fast-driving tune about the perks and perils of drinking hard liquor. It stands up well against some of the more serious drinking songs made popular during the same time frame by Merle Haggard.

2. "Kansas City Star"

"Kansas City Star" was of its time in a sense, as Miller's fake bravado reminds listeners of regional television stars. Like Miller, these stars could crack jokes, sing songs and introduce Popeye cartoons with the best of them. This same jokey self-awareness could serve as the impetus today for some pretty solid rap lyrics.

1. "King of the Road"

Miller's most obvious hit remains one of the greatest songs about life on the road. Few tales of cowboys, truck drivers, or touring musicians better glamorize a drifter's freedom and loneliness. It inspired numerous cover versions and answer song, "Queen of the House," by Jody Miller (no relation).

Honorable mentions: "You Don't Want My Love" (also known as "In the Summertime"), "Tall, Tall Trees," "When Two Worlds Collide," and "Walkin' in the Sunshine."

Related Videos