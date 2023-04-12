'The Voice': Fellow Coaches and Past Contestants Praise Blake Shelton in Series-Spanning Video

As part of its send-off for Blake Shelton, The Voice put together a video that celebrates his many contributions to the NBC series. Season 23 is underway now, and it's the final for Shelton, who's the only coach to appear every season since the show's 2011 debut.

The video begins with an excerpt from Shelton's first in-house interview for the inaugural season.

"I wish I could sit here and tell you that I know exactly what The Voice the television show is going to be about," Shelton said when asked to define the series. "It has to start with a great voice."

It's followed by clips from the show's 23 seasons as well as soundbites from current and past coaches. Each excerpt puts over Shelton's countrified charm and his skill at helping contestants fine-tune their talents.

"I can see exactly why the people of America have fallen in love with this man," said current coach Niall Horan. "He makes every room that he walks into light up, and he will be sorely, sorely missed. But I'm glad that I'm here to clap him out of here one last time."

"Everybody loves Blake," added former coach Usher. "I wouldn't be surprised if he goes for president"

Former Team Blake members added praise for someone who became like family.

"I never expected to create such a bond with Blake," shared Season 3 winner Cassadee Pope. "It's like a crazy uncle that's always looking out for me."

Even comedic foil Kelly Clarkson spoke glowingly about Shelton's contributions to the show.

"I think it's impossible to think of The Voice and not think of Blake Shelton," Clarkson said. "People are like bugs to a light. They're just really attracted to him."

Toward the end of the video, Shelton expresses gratitude for his singing competition series experience.

"I feel beyond lucky to have been able to call The Voice my home for the past 12 years," he said. "I crossed paths with an amazing group of coaches. I even met my wife on this show."