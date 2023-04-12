Jeremy Renner says he's lucky to be alive after a New Year's Day snowplow accident that led to about 35 broken bones and a two-week hospital stay. The actor is back doing interviews and promoting his latest projects, and he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week for a candid conversation. Renner walked onto the stage using a cane, after which Kimmel joked that the injury could possibly be a publicity stunt. Renner responded, "Absolutely."

The two got settled, and Kimmel proclaimed that Renner -- who played Hawkeye in the Avengers film series -- is now above all the other superheroes in the Marvel universe.

"Now, if there was any question as to who the toughest Avenger was, that's settled now," Kimmel said. "Forget [Chris] Hemsworth, forget these guys, it's you, you're the guy."

"Yeah, I guess so," Renner responded.

Advertisement

As the conversation continued, the Mayor of Kingstown star recounted the harrowing details of the moment on Jan. 1 when he was crushed by a 14,330-pound snowcat snowplow. He expressed guilt that his nephew -- whom he was attempting to save from being run over -- had to see the ordeal, including the 45-minute wait for aid. He also said the EMS workers who saved him didn't think he would survive the accident.

On a lighter note, Renner also chatted about being "kicked out" of the ICU at the first hospital he was in, alluding to the fact that he possibly wasn't the easiest patient.

"I kept trying to get out of the hospital as soon as I was in it," he said. "I'm like, 'I'm out of here!' I hate what I was wearing; it was gross. It was terrible!"

"I'm going back to this hospital this week to apologize to every one of those nurses," he added.

Advertisement

Renner also talked about his Avengers co-stars, including Chris Evans and Paul Rudd, checking in on him while he was in the hospital. Watch below.