Blake Shelton celebrated Easter with wife Gwen Stefani and her children, and he played a very important role in the holiday. The singer suited up in his Easter bunny costume yet again to celebrate.

Stefani shared a video showing highlights from their day together, and "Bunny Blake Shelton," as she calls him, made plenty of appearances. The clip showed kids running up to Shelton to hug the Easter bunny, and the short video gave other insights into their day, showing candy baskets and pets.

"Bunny @blakeshelton strikes again! hope u had a hoppy easter," she wrote alongside the post.

Shelton also made an appearance as the Easter bunny for the 2022 holiday. Stefani shared a video at the time that shows Shelton walking down a hallway adorned with forest-themed wallpaper -- perfect for the Easter bunny's entrance.

In another recent video, Stefani shows off her Easter decorations. They include bunnies, chicks and eggs all around her house, as well as beautiful bouquets.

Shelton and Stefani have both been enjoying some time at home lately around the holiday. Shelton, for his part, has been hard at work on his farm. The singer shared a video last week of himself on the tractor and getting ready to plant corn on his land.

Shelton has also been busy on The Voice and wrapping up his Back to the Honky Tonk tour in late March. Shelton shared a photo at the end of the tour, thanking his band and crew as well as openers Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.

"Gotta take a minute to recognize the band and crew that worked day in and day out to bring the biggest honky tonk on the road from city to city," he wrote. "It wouldn't be possible without any of them!!! And to @carlypearce and @thejacksondean, it was awesome to have y'all out with us. Thanks for kicking off the party every night. This was an incredible couple months!!!"

