Actor Utkarsh Ambudkar -- who is known for roles in Pitch Perfect, Free Guy, Ghosts and more -- appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week to share his rap skills. Clarkson asked Ambudkar if he'd be willing to rap on the show for a second time, and he agreed. The talk show host chose the theme of parenting in honor of the actor's new child, and to prepare, Ambudkar asked Clarkson to share a few less than perfect traits about her two children River and Remy.

"Oh, things I can say on air," Clarkson said, while mulling it over. "My son, he never picks anything up. And my daughter is always surprised -- she's about to be 9, y'all -- always surprised about having to go to bed in her own bed, for some reason, and can't get in mine. Get out!"

Clarkson added that, like normal siblings, they seem to be "frenemies" when it comes to their relationship.

That was all Ambudkar needed, and the two walked over to the stage to freestyle with the band. As the band played a beat, the actor immediately dove into the freestyle rap, crafting a hilarious, on-the-spot performance about being a mom while rhyming perfectly.

Advertisement

"These are the things I do / The things I do / These are the things I do that make my mama go crazy," he sang in the main refrain.

Clarkson joined in immediately, adding harmony to Ambudkar's melody. The actor then dove into the first verse, humorously rapping from her son's perspective about leaving his possessions on the floor. In the second verse, he turned to Clarkson's daughter, rapping about her penchant for trying to sleep in her mom's bed. Clarkson added a "Hell no" into this verse to show her adamancy about sending her daughter to her own room.

The two continued for a couple minutes, and Ambudkar added in a few references to Clarkson drinking "Vino" to get through her kids' bad habits. They ended with perfect harmony as they sang the main refrain again.

Watch below: