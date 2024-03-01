Blake Shelton Pens Hilarious Song for Tractor Season: 'We're Farmin' Baby!'

"You know I'm farming that ground in my new Kubota..."

It's Blake Shelton's favorite time of the year, and we're not just talking about the launch of his Back to the Honky Tonk tour. It is the beginning of farming season in Oklahoma, and the singer isn't wasting any time getting started.

As has become a tradition in recent years, Shelton shared a video from his Kubota tractor from his first day of tilling the land. First, he showed a quick clip of his tractor before he fired it up. He then switched to a clip of the tractor in action while yelling his famous tagline, "We're farmin' baby!" Shelton added an extra treat to this most recent video, turning the camera to himself and singing a fun song about farming.

"You know I'm farming that ground in my new Kubota / It's making me look like a country Yoda," he sang.

Many fans in the comments celebrated with Shelton and shared laughs at his song. "The Voice" coach and one of Shelton's best friends, Carson Daly, also commented on the clip, but he wasn't quite as complimentary. Daly simply asked, "What's wrong with you?"

Shelton recently shared the product of his hard work with "The Voice" season 25 coaches. The "God's Country" singer sent Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, John Legend and Dan + Shay corn on the cob and peaches from his farm.

Shelton undoubtedly got a little farming done before he had to hit the road for shows. He kicked off the Houston Rodeo with a concert on Tuesday, February 27. Gwen Stefani joined him onstage, and she shared a recap from the day on Instagram.

"Last night was a blast!! thank u @rodeohouston," she wrote.

Shelton's Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, presented by Kubota, has been on the road since Feb. 22. The tour runs through March 29 with Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts joining as openers.