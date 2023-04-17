Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani added some new members to their ever growing Oklahoma farm family. Stefani recently shared a video of the family cat and the six new kittens she welcomed into the Shelton-Stefani crew. From the caption, it seems that the entire family was there to witness the births.

"Our cat had 6 sweet kittens this morning and we were all there to watch - it was such an incredible experience !! they r sooo cute," the "Hollaback Girl" singer wrote.

Shelton and Stefani live on a 1,300-acre Oklahoma ranch, which provides plenty of room for their beloved pets, including Shelton's longtime fur baby, Betty, who even co-starred with the famous couple in their video for "Nobody But You." The "God's Country" crooner says Stefani quickly became Betty's favorite parent.

"She gets jealous. She's Gwen's dog now, so that's where the jealousy comes in," Shelton told CMT in 2019.

The talented couple are clearly devoted animal lovers. Stefani even shared a hilarious clip of Shelton serenading their dog Ginger in 2022.

Stefani recently gave a glimpse at the family's ranch life in Oklahoma on TikTok, sharing clips of the couple riding in Shelton's pickup truck as they explore several acres of their Ten Point Ranch.

As Shelton gears up to leave The Voice, he's been keeping busy living the farm life -- something he'll surely have much more time for once he steps away from the competition series after 23 seasons. Shelton frequently shares updates with fans as he tends to his land.

"It's early April, there is absolutely no frost in the forecast," Shelton shared in a video posted to Instagram. "That means it's corn time, baby!"

In the clip, fittingly set to his song "Corn" from 2021's Body Language, Shelton can be seen riding his tractor.

Shelton and Stefani, who met as coaches on The Voice in 2015, married in 2021 on their beloved ranch.

It seems like the years ahead will include many more cherished family moments for the couple.

"I mean, [Gwen and I have] both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go and touring and now the television thing," Shelton told Hoda Kotb on Today. "It's been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things. But, hopefully, at some point, we get a chance to live some life."