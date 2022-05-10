Kacey Musgraves, The Chicks, SZA and More Set to Headline Austin City Limits

Austin City Limits officially released the lineup for this year's festival, and we can't wait to attend! This year, ACL Fest will return to Zilker Park for two weekends, taking place on Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 and and Oct. 14 to Oct. 16 The Texas festival will feature headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kacey Musgraves, The Chicks, SZA, Flume, Lil Nas X, P!NK and Paramore.

The lineup also includes Arlo Parks, Spoon, Carly Rae Jepsen, Charlotte Cardin, Jake Bugg, Wet Leg, Japanese Breakfast, and more. Both weeks will have performances from The Marias, Noah Cyrus, Benee, The Midnight, Diplo, Wallows, Robert Glasper, Jasmine Sullivan, Omar Apollo and Conan Gray. Acts playing during weekend one only are James Blake, Goth Babe, Lil Durk, Aly & AJ, Muna, Role Model, Gayle and more. Weekend two will include performances by Phoenix, Tom Odelle, Lucky Daye, Princess Nokia, Glaive, Wet Leg, Sloppy Jane, and more.

The festival usually features artists across its 8 stages, with over 100 performances of different genres including folk, country, indie, hip hop and rock. Approximately 450,000 people attend ACL each year. In addition to musical performances, the festival also includes an art market, food and drinks, a children's play area and several other activities.

Tickets for ACL 2020 are already on sale with general admission three-day passes starting at $295, $600 for "general admission plus," and $1,400 for VIP. Festival-goers can buy tickets on a special layaway plan that starts at $25 down.

Musgraves, who has previously performed at ACL, has been keeping busy this year, after she was also confirmed to headline Palomino Festival in July held in LA as well as several festivals around the world, including Primavera Sound in Spain, UK's Glastonbury, Splendour In The Grass in Australia, Roskilde in Denmark's Summer Sonic in Japan and more.

The festival follow the release of her new album, star-crossed, which showcased her "personal journey of heartache and healing."

