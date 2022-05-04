Kacey Musgraves to Cover ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ for Elvis Biopic

Kacey Musgraves is honoring the memory of the late King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, in a very special way. While walking the 2020 Met Gala red carpet, the 33-year-old revealed that she will release a cover of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love." The song will be part of Baz Luhrmann's anticipated upcoming Elvis biopic.

The Australian director told Variety, "she has a song in the movie, something to do with love." Luhrmann is well known for his work, especially for his 1996 film, Romeo + Juliet and his 2013 film, The Great Gatsby.

After the comment, Musgraves confirmed she will indeed be singing Presley's 1961 hit, which was released on his album, Blue Hawaii. The song was an instant success reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and staying on the chart for a total of 14 weeks. Musgraves walked the red carpet with Priscilla Presley, Jerry Schilling, Luhrmann, Austin Butler who is set to portray the singer, and other people attached to the biopic.

The country music singer is the second confirmed artist to be featured on the Elvis soundtrack. Just last week, RCA records had announced that Doja Cat would be featured, singing an original song called "Vegas." It is expected to be released on May 6 and is said to incorporate Presley's song, "Hound Dog."

Doja Cat actually debuted the single during her Coachella set and was joined on stage by Shonka Dukureh who plays Willie Mae Thornton (better known as "Big Mama" Thornton) in the biopic. The 26-year-old told the crowd "I just made a song for the new Elvis movie directed by Baz Luhrmann, it's called 'Vegas.'"

Elvis is set to premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and will hit theatres in the U.S. on June 24. Butler will star alongside Hollywood legend Tom Hanks, who is set to appear as Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker. The film also stars Olivia DeJonge, Richard Roxburgh, Luke Bracey, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Singer-songwriter Yola will play Sister Rosetta Tharpe in the film. RCA announced that the film soundtrack will be released in the summer and will feature several artists from different genres performing their own take on Elvis songs.

