Kacey Musgraves Makes VMA Debut With 'Star-Crossed' Performance

Kacey Musgraves officially made her anticipated debut at the MTV VMA Awards performing her title track from her fifth mainstream studio album Star-Crossed. Safe to say the performance was very elaborate as she stood in front of a burning heart, giving off a Romeo and Juliet vibe. The album in itself structured as a three-act play, hence the dramatic performance which was followed by Musgraves' 50-minute star-crossed: the film that provided video-style visuals for each of her songs.

The pop-country music singer performed at New York's Barclays Center taking the stage in a flowing white dress as she sang her emotional track. Other performers at the MTV VMAS 2021 included Machine Gun Kelly, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and more. Prior to her first VMA performance, Musgraves debuted the music video for her song Justified, which is the second song released off the album.

Through her new album release and VMA performance, ViacomCBS' Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount and President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events Bruce Gillmer stated "Kacey Musgraves is an unstoppable entertainer, and we are thrilled to have her partner with MTV Entertainment Group! From an unforgettable first-time VMAs performance to orchestrating a cross-brand premiere of her new single tied to her highly-anticipated star-crossed album and film, streaming exclusively on Paramount + this September, we're excited to be part of her next chapter as both an artist and creative."

The album is a follow-up to her 2018 highly awarded Grammy-winning album Golden Hour. The new album is set to follow Musgraves through a personal journey of heartache and healing after her divorce from Ruston Kelly, who she split after two years of marriage. Along with the album release, Musgraves is set to head out on tour with stops in Philadelphia, Nashville, Chicago, and New York. The dates are set to run through February 20th where she will perform at the Staples Center located in Los Angeles Angels.

2022 star-crossed: unveiled US tour :

Jan 19 / Saint Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center

Jan 20 / Chicago, IL / United Center

Jan 21 / Kansas City, MO / T-Mobile Center

Jan 23 / Cleveland, OH / Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Jan 24 / Toronto, ON / Scotiabank Arena

Jan 26 / Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center

Jan 27 / Boston, MA / TD Garden

Feb 3 / Washington DC / Capital One Arena

Feb 5 / New York, NY / Madison Square Garden

Feb 9 / Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena

Feb 11 / Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena

Feb 14 / Dallas, TX / American Airlines Center

Feb 16 / Denver, CO / Ball Arena

Feb 19 / Oakland, CA / Oakland Arena

Feb 20 / Los Angeles, CA / STAPLES Center

