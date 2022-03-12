'Travelin' Soldier': The Story Behind The Chicks' Heartbreaking Story Song

Good songwriters always choose the best music to record. The Chicks (formerly Dixie Chicks) are phenomenal songwriters themselves, and they chose a lot of great songs written by others, as well. "Travelin' Soldier" was written by Texas singer-songwriter Bruce Robison of Austin, Texas. Robison released the song on his 1999 album Long Way Home From Anywhere.

The Story Behind 'Travelin' Soldier'

"Travelin' Soldier" is the story of a teenage girl who is waiting for a young soldier who has been drafted. The girl writes letters and waits for the soldier to return from the war. The song paints a beautifully tragic picture for the listener, who also starts to wait for the soldier's return.

The Chicks recorded the song and released it on their 2002 album Home. The song was the power group's sixth and final single to reach the No. 1 spot on charts. The band's single "I'm Not Ready To Make Nice" was their last single to chart, peaking at No. 4.

While Robison wrote the song about a soldier in the U.S. military serving during the Vietnam War, when The Chicks released the song, the US was right in the midst of sending soldiers to Iraq. In 2003, the band was on tour promoting the song when lead singer, Natalie Maines, told their London audience that she was ashamed of US President George W. Bush for his work in the 2003 Iraq invasion. Many country music radio stations in the US dropped the single.

Shortly after this event, Sheryl Crow released a version of the song in solidarity with The Chicks.

Along with "Wide Open Spaces," "Cowboy Take Me Away" and "Goodbye Earl," "Travelin' Soldier" is one of The Chicks' signature songs.

The trio released their latest album Gaslighter in 2020.

'Travelin' Soldier' Lyrics:

Two days past eighteen

He was waiting for the bus in his army green

Sat down in a booth in a cafe there

Gave his order to a girl with a bow in her hair

He's a little shy so she give him a smile

So he said would you mind sittin' down for a while

And talking to me, I'm feeling a little low

She said I'm off in an hour and I know where we can go

So they went down and they sat on the pier

He said I bet you got a boyfriend but I don't care

I got no one to send a letter to

Would you mind if I sent one back here to you

So the letters came from an army camp

In California then Vietnam

And he told her of his heart

It might be love and all of the things he was so scared of

He said when it's getting kinda rough over here

I think of that day sittin' down at the pier

And I close my eyes and see your pretty smile

Don't worry but I won't be able to write for a while

One Friday night at a football game

The Lord's Prayer said and the anthem sang

A man said folks would you bow your head

For the list of local Vietnam dead

Crying all alone under the stands

Was the piccolo player in the marching band

And one name read and nobody really cared

But a pretty little girl with a bow in her hair

I cried

Never gonna hold the hand of another guy

Too young for him they told her

Waitin' for the love of a travelin' soldier

Our love will never end

Waitin' for the soldier to come back again

Never more to be alone when the letter says

A soldier's coming home

