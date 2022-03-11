Cody Johnson Shares Reverential Acoustic Cover of The Chicks' 'Travelin' Soldier'

Country music purist Cody Johnson hat-tipped a major influence with his acoustic-driven cover of "Travelin' Soldier," a song first recorded in 1996 by its songwriter, Bruce Robison, and made famous in 2002 by The Chicks.

Johnson flexes his storyteller brawn while strumming along with his band to a throwback country arrangement that shows reverence for the source material.

The full band performance got posted on March 3 to Johnson's YouTube account. Prior acoustic sessions filmed for social media include performances of Johnson's "On My Way to You" and Gary Stewart's "She's Acting Single (I'm Drinking Doubles)."

It wasn't Johnson's first rodeo with "Travelin' Soldier." It made the setlist of a June 2020 livestream which also featured covers of George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Merle Haggard.

The new "Travelin' Soldier" video left commenters clamoring for Johnson to record a covers album of classic country songs.

"Travelin' Soldier" Lyrics

Two days past eighteen

He was waiting for the bus in his army green

Sat down in a booth in a cafe there

Gave his order to a girl with a bow in her hair

He's a little shy so she give him a smile

So he said would you mind sittin' down for a while

And talkin' to me, I'm feeling a little low

She said I'm off in an hour and I know where we can go

So they went down and they sat on the pier

He said I bet you got a boyfriend but I don't care

I got no one to send a letter to

Would you mind if I sent one back here to you

I cried

Never gonna hold the hand of another guy

Too young for him they told her

Waitin' for the love of a traveling soldier

Our love will never end

Waitin' for the soldier to come back again

Never more to be alone when the letter says

A soldier's coming home

So the letters came from an army camp

In California then Vietnam

And he told her of his heart

It might be love and all of the things he was so scared of

He said when it's getting kinda rough over here

I think of that day sittin' down at the pier

And I close my eyes and see your pretty smile

Don't worry but I won't be able to write for a while

I cried

Never gonna hold the hand of another guy

Too young for him they told her

Waitin' for the love of a traveling soldier

Our love will never end

Waitin' for the soldier to come back again

Never more to be alone when the letter says

A soldier's coming home

One Friday night at a football game

The Lord's Prayer said and the anthem sang

A man said folks would you bow your head

For the list of local Vietnam dead

Crying all alone under the stands

Was the piccolo player in the marching band

And one name read and nobody really cared

But a pretty little girl with a bow in her hair

I cried

Never gonna hold the hand of another guy

Too young for him they told her

Waitin' for the love of a travelin' soldier

Our love will never end

Waitin' for the soldier to come back again

Never more to be alone when the letter says

A soldier's coming home

I cried

Never gonna hold the hand of another guy

Too young for him they told her

Waitin' for the love of a traveling soldier

Our love will never end

Waitin' for the soldier to come back again

Never more to be alone when the letter says

A soldier's coming home

