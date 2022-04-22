Pilgrimage Festival 2022: Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile + More to Headline Tennessee Festival

Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and The Avett Brothers are set to headline the 2022 Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival, which will be held Sept. 24 and 25 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tenn.

Additional artists performing include Lake Street Dive, Elle King, Lennon Stella, Trampled by Turtles, Dawes, Better Than Ezra, Marty Stuart, Celisse, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Butch Walker, Black Joe Lewis, Adia Victoria, Bones Owens, Brittney Spencer, Jensen McRae and more.

This marks the festival's eighth year. In addition to musical artists, the festival spotlights local creators, including chefs, artisans, jewelers, brewers and more.

Advertisement

Brandi Carlile shared her excitement on social media, writing "I'm making the pilgrimage. Let's do this!....not gonna lie it feels pretty good to see my name up there so big ❤️🤘🏼 I can't wait!!"

Last year's lineup included Maren Morris, The Black Keys, Dave Matthews Band and more.

Tickets for this year's festival went on sale on Thursday, April 21 and can be purchased here.

Advertisement

See the full lineup here.

Related Videos