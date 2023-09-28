'America's Got Talent': Season 18 Winner Revealed

America's Got Talent has crowned a new winner. Season 18 of the competition series wrapped up on Sept. 27 with a star-studded show featuring appearances by Diane Warren, Cat Cora, Jason Derulo, Leona Lewis, Jon Batiste, Thirty Seconds to Mars and season 17 winner the Mayyas.

Dog trainer Adrian Stoica and his border collie Hurricane took the crown, winning a $1 million grand prize. The fan favorite act will also have the chance to join America's Got Talent Presents Superstars Live in Las Vegas.

Magician Anna DeGuzman took second place, with dance troupe Murmuration coming in third. Singer Putri Ariani, who earned a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell earlier in the season, and acrobat duo the Ramadhani Brothers rounded out the top five.

Watch the winning moment below.

America's Got Talent has been renewed for season 19. Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara are set to return alongside host Terry Crews. The show will return next summer.

Fans of the hit show can also look forward to the spinoff series AGT: Fantasy League. Similar to The Voice, each of the judges will select acts to mentor and compete each week against the other judges teams. Each judge will select performers from a pool of past AGT winners, finalists and fan favorites. In AGT: Fantasy League, judges can use the famed Golden Buzzer on their own act or to steal an act from another team.

Singer-songwriter Mel B will join Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. Terry Crews will host.

AGT: Fantasy League is set to take over the midseason slot previously occupied by AGT: All-Stars in the last season.