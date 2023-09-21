10 Singing Competition Shows Every Fan of 'The Voice' Should Be Watching

There's nothing more exhilarating than watching a singing icon push that button and make an unknown vocalist's lifelong dream come true. While singing competition shows have been a cornerstone of entertainment for decades—the first one appearing way back in 1948—no one does it quite like The Voice.
Since its 2011 premiere on NBC, The Voice has become a global phenomenon with millions of viewers and a rotating panel of celebrity coaches. While Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton were the original foursome to sit in those infamous red chairs, tons of other celebs have been featured on the show both as judges and guest mentors. Everyone from Miley Cyrus to Usher has taken a turn at discovering the next big star.
The 24th season will return this year with none other than Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire joining the panel. And while we could watch it every night and never get bored, The Voice doesn't return until September 25. Lucky for us, there are plenty of other singing competition shows to fill the Voice void that offer unique takes on the classic format.
Here are ten shows for you to stream while you not-so-patiently wait.
American Idol (2002-)
Where to watch: ABC
Seasons: 21
One of the longest-running singing competition shows to date, American Idol is a mainstay of the entertainment industry. While it's seen a number of changes to its format, the essence of the show remains the same and has paved the way for some of the biggest names in music today, including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson.
The 22nd season is set to premiere on ABC in Spring 2024, but you can watch at least one old season on Hulu.
Australian Idol (2003-)
Where to watch: 7Plus
Seasons: 8
The Australian version of America's favorite singing competition is not to be missed. The format is the same, but it opens your eyes to the Aussie music scene with amazing performances by local talent. While its initial run ended back in 2009, it was re-launched in 2023 by the Seven Network, with none other than Meghan Trainor serving as one of the judges. The revival was a success, and the show was renewed for a ninth season, which should air sometime in 2024—and we can't wait.
The Masked Singer (2019-)
Where to watch: Fox and Hulu
Seasons: 9
This wacky singing competition show was an almost instant hit. Combining the classic singing show format with a dash of celebrity mystery, it features contestants performing while wearing elaborate costumes and masks to conceal their identities. The audience and panel of celebrity judges must guess who's behind the mask without any clues beyond their singing performance.
The show has become so popular that it's already spawned numerous international versions, including one from Germany, which is in its eighth season. Meanwhile, in the US, you can catch the Season 10 premiere on Sept. 27 on Fox.
America's Got Talent (2006-)
Where to watch: NBC and Peacock
Seasons: 18
America's Got Talent may not be specifically a singing competition show, but if you're looking for amazing vocal performances—it's got 'em. While it initially focuses on a variety of acts, such as dancers, magicians, and comedians, singing remains one of its most popular categories. The show is currently in the midst of its 18th season, which you can catch up on via Peacock.
I Can See Your Voice (2020-)
Where to watch: FOX and Hulu
Seasons: 2
Hosted by the hilarious Ken Jeong, this show combines singing with traditional game show tactics. Every week, one contestant battles to win a cash prize by trying to spot the difference between good and bad singers without listening to them sing a single note. Through hilarious clues and lip-syncing battles, they must hedge their bets and guess who's really got the pipes.
The show has been renewed for a third season, but the date has not been confirmed.
Sing On! (2020)
Where to stream: Netflix
Seasons: 1
This short-lived show from 2020 was Netflix's first foray into the singing competition genre. Hosted by Titus Burgess, Sing On! followed contestants as they battled to belt out classic songs from different genres. While we'd love to see it get a second chance, you can relive the glory of the first season on Netflix.
Lip Sync Battle (2015-2019)
Where to stream: FuboTV and Paramount+
Seasons: 5
Technically, there's no real singing on this show. But it's still worth watching if you love a good performance and A-list cameos. Hosted by LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen, Lip Sync Battle pits celebrities against each other in an epic lip-sync face-off, and the results are as hilarious as they are impressive.
Rhythm + Flow (2019-)
Where to stream: Netflix
Seasons: 1
This is a must-watch for hip-hop fans. Hosted by Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I., Rhythm + Flow follows hopefuls as they compete to become the next big rap star. The first season was an overwhelming success with its fresh approach to the singing competition format, and will—fingers crossed—hopefully be back for a second run soon. There's also a French version of the show available on Netflix.
Songland (2019-2020)
Where to stream: NBC and Fubo
Seasons: 2
This show offers a unique look into the music industry as singer-songwriters battle it out to have their original songs produced by top producers. With celebrity mentors including OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, American R&B singer and songwriter Ester Dean, and country music's award-winning songwriter Shane McAnally, Songland is a must-watch for anyone who wants to get a behind-the-scenes look at the process of making hit songs. Sadly, it doesn't look like this unique show will be renewed, but you can watch the first two seasons via NBC.
The X-Factor (2011-2013)
Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video
Seasons: 3
Simon Cowell's singing competition show was short-lived in the USA, but it was a hit in the UK. While the X-Factor is no longer active in the US, you can still watch all three seasons on Amazon Prime Video. It's a great show for anyone who loves to see talented singers get their big break.