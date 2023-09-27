'America's Got Talent' Spinoff 'AGT: Fantasy League' Will Be a Lot Like 'The Voice'

America's Got Talent has a new spinoff in the works — and it borrows key elements from another NBC unscripted series, The Voice.

In AGT: Fantasy League, which is set to premiere in early 2024, judges will do more than smack a buzzer if they dislike an act. This time around, they'll have skin in the game. Like The Voice, the judges will select acts to take under their wing, mentor them, and compete each week against the other judges' picks.

AGT: Fantasy League is set to take over the midseason slot previously occupied by AGT: All-Stars in the last season. Although AGT: All-Stars is not currently on the schedule, it may return at a later date, as hinted by NBC when they announced their 2023-24 schedule in May.

Singer and songwriter Mel B, who served as a judge on the main series for six seasons, is making a return to the judges' panel for Fantasy League. She will join Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, while Terry Crews will continue as the host.

In this new show, each judge will select performers from a pool of past Got Talent winners, finalists, and fan favorites from various versions of the show worldwide. Additionally, viewers will have a say in determining the acts.

The Golden Buzzer will also return — but with a twist. In past seasons, a judge could hit the Golden Buzzer to send an act straight through to the finals. In Fantasy League, a judge can either use the buzzer on their own act or steal an act from another judge.

Fantasy League marks the third spinoff of America's Got Talent, following the previous season's All-Stars and AGT: The Champions, which had two seasons in 2019 and 2020. The series is produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment, with executive producers Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, and Jason Raff.