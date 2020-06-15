Tanya Tucker Earns Three Americana Honors & Awards Nominations

Tanya Tucker's 2019 song "Bring My Flowers Now" requested career-affirming accolades on this side of eternity, as opposed to posthumous praise. The song from her While I'm Livin' album got its wish when Tucker won her first two Grammy awards back in January. Now there's a chance she'll get honored again in 2020 as she's nominated in three categories for this September's 19th annual Americana Honors & Awards.
The Highwomen--featuring Tucker running buddy Brandi Carlile plus Amanda Shires, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby--and Alabama Shakes singer Brittany Howard will also vie for three trophies on Sept. 16 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
The nominees, announced Monday (June 15) by the Americana Music Association, better reflect diversity than just about any other awards show's list of potential winners. That's not just a comparison to the ACM Awards, which will air that same night from Nashville.
For instance, the late singer-songwriter John Prine's fellow Artist of the Year nominees are all women: Tucker, Carlile, Howard and Yola. Album of the year hopefuls include Nathaniel Rateliff, Tyler Childers, The Highwomen, Howard and Tucker.
Read More: John Prine to Receive Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Awards
The other "big three" category, Song of the Year, includes selections by Rateliff, Tucker, the Highwomen and Howard plus Drive-By Truckers' "Thoughts and Prayers" and the Aubrie Sellers and Steve Earle duet "My Love Will Not Change."
The awards show usually happens during AmericanaFest in Nashville, which has been cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) precautions. The newly formed Americana Music Association Foundation will soon announce "an engaging experience unlike any other that we can all be a part of over the course of three days, no matter where you may live in the world."
Per a statement, this year's Americana Honors & Awards event may still take place in front of a live audience.
"Ticketing information will be announced as plans unfold," the statement reads. "With that said, the health and safety of the Americana music community is the association's utmost concern, and the event organizers will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely while following all national, state and local guidelines as they approach the scheduled ceremony date."
Americana Awards Nominees
Album of the Year:
And It's Still Alright, Nathaniel Rateliff, Produced by James Barone, Patrick Meese and Nathaniel Rateliff
Country Squire, Tyler Childers, Produced by David Ferguson and Sturgill Simpson
The Highwomen, The Highwomen, Produced by Dave Cobb
Jaime, Brittany Howard, Produced by Brittany Howard
While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker, Produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings
Artist of the Year:
Brandi Carlile
Brittany Howard
John Prine
Tanya Tucker
Yola
Duo/Group of the Year:
Black Pumas
Drive-By Truckers
The Highwomen
Buddy & Julie Miller
Our Native Daughters
Emerging Act of the Year:
Black Pumas
Katie Pruitt
Aubrie Sellers
Billy Strings
Kelsey Waldon
Instrumentalist of the Year:
Ellen Angelico
Annie Clements
Brittany Haas
Zachariah Hickman
Rich Hinman
Song of the Year:
"And It's Still Alright," Nathaniel Rateliff, Written by Nathaniel Rateliff
"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker, Written by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker
"Crowded Table," The Highwomen, Written by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna
"My Love Will Not Change," Aubrie Sellers featuring Steve Earle, Written by Billy Burnette and Shawn Camp
"Stay High," Brittany Howard, Written by Brittany Howard
"Thoughts and Prayers," Drive-By Truckers, Written by Patterson Hood