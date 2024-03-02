'American Idol': Luke Bryan Calls Former 'Dutch Idol' Contestant Ziggy One of the Best

Internet influencer Ziggy (full name Ziggy Krassenberg) has dreamed of becoming a pop star his whole life. So, the 21 year old traveled from Europe to America to compete on "Idol."

Ziggy's got his own style, appearance-wise, and he's a gifted singer to boot. Yet despite "enjoying every second of life," he feels like a majority of people back home view him as "a cotton candy who can't do anything." Katy Perry pushed back at the notion that "cotton candy" comparisons are an insult.

As a teenager, Ziggy competed on the Dutch version of "Idol." He also found success on the Netherland's version of "The Voice," reaching the knockout rounds.

"I think the Netherlands is too small for a guy like me," Ziggy said. "I had to come to America to show the world what I can do."

For his audition (which aired on Sunday (Feb. 25), Ziggy sang Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons," proving that in his quest to become a pop star, he's found his own voice.

Ziggy's animated performance earned three "yeses" from the judges.

"You have been trying to get people to like you and accept you your whole life," Lionel Richie said. "God gave you a gift. I want America and especially the people back in the Netherlands to know who you are."

Luke Bryan admitted to growing as a person while on "Idol," transforming from someone who would've thought "who is that crazy person" seven years ago to a judge excited for a "fun audition." Bryan added that Ziggy delivered "one of the best performances of the day."

"American Idol" returned for its 22nd season on Feb. 18. Contestants of note from Sunday include Loretta Lynn's granddaughter, Emmy Russell, as well as rural Tennessee's singing barber.