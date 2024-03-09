'American Idol': Stay At Home Mom Kyra Earns Golden Ticket After 6th Audition for the Show

Persistence paid off for Kyra Waits— who's billed simply as Kyra. The 23-year-old stay-at-home mom from Berea, Kent.'s sixth "American Idol" audition in as many years got a standing ovation from the judges and scored her a golden ticket to Hollywood.

In a clip that aired last Sunday (March 3) before the auditions, Kyra introduced us to both herself and her mom Tyra, a former bluegrass singer. Tyra came along to watch her daughter's latest shot at a golden ticket.

For her latest audition, Kyra sang Patty Griffin's "Up to the Mountain." Instead of approaching it as a bluegrass vocalist or folk singer, the contestant went for a booming, soulful approach.

By the song's end, both Waits and Luke Bryan were barely holding back tears.

"Well, I know it's all about God's timing, but why did it take so long?" Katy Perry said. "You are a different kind of diamond in the rough."

Perry did say there's room for improvement as Waits continues in the competition, observing that the contestant is "a little bit unrehearsed" and "a little bit not completely in control of your massive talent."

"I thought, 'she is not going to let this door close, not one more time," Lionel Richie added. "I felt all of your energy. You fought your way into this thing, and I think that it's going to serve you well."

Richie and Bryan both agreed that Waits approached her latest chance at "Idol" acclaim with "no fear." Ultimately, they joined Perry in voting "yes" on one of the feel-good auditions of the young season.

After the pre-taped segment aired, Waits took to social media to celebrate her long-awaited triumph.

"I finally had my moment and snagged my golden ticket," she said, going on to thank all three judges "for this amazing, life changing opportunity."