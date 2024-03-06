Gary Allan Weds Longtime Partner Molly Martin in Very 'Low-Key' Ceremony

Country star Gary Allan kept it simple when marrying his longtime partner Molly Martin. Per a People exclusive from Tuesday (March 5), Allan and Martin cut to the chase back on Feb. 5, sidestepping a fancy wedding for an impromptu trip to the Sumner County (Tenn.) mayor's office, with a photographer as their only guest. The mayor himself, John C. Isbell, officiated the ceremony.

"We wanted something low-key that was representative of some of our favorite times together," Allan told People. "We had a private ceremony close to home, then ended the day with dinner and drinks with a few close friends. It could not have been a more perfect day!"

Upon their return home, the newlyweds posed posed for photos for Christy Dux Portraits.

After over two years of engagement, the couple spontaneously followed through on its marriage promise.

"Molly and I had been trying to find the right time and right spot to get married, and we just decided the time was now," Allan explained. "We just didn't want to keep waiting. We may still do a bigger celebration later on, but for now we are happy to be husband and wife."

Allan proposed to Martin in December of 2021 while surrounded by Christmas lights at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens in Nashville. Martin is now Allan's fourth wife.

Allan's solo career as a mainstream country star dates back to the 1996 release of his debut album, Used Heart for Sale. His greatest commercial success started in 2003 with his first two No. 1s: "Man to Man" and "Tough Little Boys." He's since reached the top of the country charts again with "Nothing On But the Radio" (2004) and "Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)." His most recent album was 2021's Ruthless.