Los Angeles, California native Gary Allan went gold with his first album, Used Heart for Sale, in 1996 and never looked back. The gifted country singer and songwriter has ruled country radio and honky-tonks for decades now with both neo-traditional country music and rockers with a Nashville sound that paid homage to his Cali roots.

Here are our picks for the 12 best Gary Allan songs.

12. "Songs About Rain"

Penned by Liz Rose and Pat McLaughlin, the gorgeous ballad from See If I Care follows a heartbroken man plagued by country's most heartbreaking songs about rain.

11. "Right Where I Need to Be"

"Right Where I Need to Be," written by Casey Beathard and Kendell Marvel, hit No. 5 on the Billboard country charts. This hit from Smoke Rings in the Dark is one of Allan's best songs.

10. "Nothing On But the Radio"

This steamy tune about a couple getting, well, intimate to the sounds of country radio hit No. 1 on the country charts in 2004.

9. "Watching Airplanes"

"Watching Airplanes," written by Jonathon Singleton and Jim Beavers, peaked at number 2 on the charts. From his album Living Hard, it was Allan's tenth Top 10 hit.

8. "Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)"

Allan co-wrote "Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)" with Hillary Lindsey and Matt Warren. The song, which finds hope in the hard times, is one of Allan's most powerful.

7. "Tough Little Boys"

If you're a parent, chances are this song has made you tear up at least a time or two. "Tough Little Boys" hit No. 1 in 2003.

6. "Man to Man"

"Man to Man," the third single from Allan's album Alright Guy, was yet another No. 1 hit for the singer.

5. "Life Ain't Always Beautiful"

The poignant "Life Ain't Always Beautiful" was the second single from Allan's stellar 2005 album Tough All Over.

4. "Smoke Rings in the Dark"

One of the best (and coolest) country breakup songs ever recorded, "Smoke Rings in the Dark" was penned by Rivers Rutherford and Houston Robert and peaked at No. 12 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

3. "Best I Ever Had"

Allan's 2005 cover of a Vertical Horizon song got country'd up and arguably improved.

2. "Get Off On the Pain"

Allan's tribute to rough and wild living was the second single from his album of the same name.

1. 'Her Man'

"Her Man," a vow to be better to a significant other, was originally recorded by Waylon Jennings for his 1990 album The Eagle. Allan recorded the song for his first studio album Used Heart For Sale and took it to No. 7 on the country charts. If there's one Allan cut to get you started, this is the one.

Now Watch: Songs Every Reba McEntire Fan Knows By Heart