The influx of Christmas music in early November turns many into Grinches and Scrooges, even if they don't mind holiday songs so much after they've actually had a chance to take in Thanksgiving and the final weeks of college football season.

Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon poke fun at this trend --and themselves-- with light-hearted pop duet "Almost Too Early For Christmas" and its animated lyric video.

The new song encourages listeners to embrace the Christmas spirit early and often though, as Fallon sings, "haters will say that it's wrong." As Halloween decorations come down and fallen leaves remain in front yards, Parton suggests that we "turn on the light for Mariah" anyway-- a reference to the annual fall reemergence of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas." Parton and Fallon covered Carey's signature holiday recording for the country singer's most recent holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas.

Animated versions of Parton and Fallon make snow angels and a snowman in leaves and sing carols during trick or treat season for added comedic value.

Overall, it's a hilarious sendup and heartfelt defense of when many decide nowadays to get nostalgic for the songs of Bing Crosby and the traditions passed down by kinfolks.

"Almost Too Early For Christmas" Lyrics