The influx of Christmas music in early November turns many into Grinches and Scrooges, even if they don't mind holiday songs so much after they've actually had a chance to take in Thanksgiving and the final weeks of college football season.
Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon poke fun at this trend --and themselves-- with light-hearted pop duet "Almost Too Early For Christmas" and its animated lyric video.
The new song encourages listeners to embrace the Christmas spirit early and often though, as Fallon sings, "haters will say that it's wrong." As Halloween decorations come down and fallen leaves remain in front yards, Parton suggests that we "turn on the light for Mariah" anyway-- a reference to the annual fall reemergence of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas." Parton and Fallon covered Carey's signature holiday recording for the country singer's most recent holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas.
Animated versions of Parton and Fallon make snow angels and a snowman in leaves and sing carols during trick or treat season for added comedic value.
Overall, it's a hilarious sendup and heartfelt defense of when many decide nowadays to get nostalgic for the songs of Bing Crosby and the traditions passed down by kinfolks.
"Almost Too Early For Christmas" Lyrics
It's almost too early for Christmas
Too soon to be singing this song
There's still Halloween decorations
And haters will say that it's wrong
Let's turn on the lights for Mariah
Tell Rudolph to shine up his nose
It's almost too early for Christmas
But why don't we see how it goes?
Why don't we see how it goes?
So jingle bells
And deck the halls
I'm coming home
I miss you all
I'm giving thanks
For Santa's sleigh
So grab your deer
And make it rain
Even in the autumn weather
We'll be wearing ugly sweaters
So string up the lights (string up the lights)
This time of night (this time of night)
We're having the time of lives (the time of our lives)
It's almost too early for Christmas
Too soon to be singing this song
There's still Halloween decorations
And haters will say that it's wrong
Let's turn on the lights for Mariah
Tell Rudolph to shine up his nose
It's almost too early for Christmas
But why don't we see how it goes?
Window displays all full of snow
Candy cane clouds are comin'
Go... put on your sugar coat
It's...
Almost too early for Christmas (almost too early)
Too soon to be singing this song (singing this song)
There's still Halloween decorations (too early)
And haters will say that it's wrong
Let's turn on the lights for Mariah
Tell Rudolph to shine up his nose
It's almost too early for Christmas
But why don't we see how it goes?
Even in the autumn weather
We'll be wearing ugly sweaters
Can't stop us now (can't stop us now)
It's all around
It's never too early for Christmas
