Dolly Parton Confirms Retirement From Touring: 'I've Done That My Whole Life'

According to a cover story for Pollstar, Dolly Parton concerts will remain scarce because she doesn't plan to hit the road again for a lengthy tour.

"I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I'll do special shows here and there, now and then. Maybe a long weekend of shows or just a few shows at a festival," she said. "But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore. I've done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy."

Parton added that at age 76, she prefers spending more time in the Smoky Mountains with her husband, Carl Dean.

The iconic country singer-songwriter and Tennessee native quietly stepped away from touring several years ago. Her most recent full tour was a 60-stop trek across North America that promoted 2016 album Pure & Simple.

Fans wanting a taste of Parton's past touring experiences can spend the night on one of her custom rides. The Suite 1986 Tour Bus Experience at Dollywood's Dreammore Resort and Spa costs a minimum of $10,000 and requires a two-night stay. A portion of profits go to the Pigeon Forge, Tenn. theme park's Dollywood Foundation.

As for complete retirement from her musical and philanthropic efforts, that phrase isn't in the "Jolene" singer's vocabulary.

"I've got too many irons in the fire," she told Amazon's Country Heat podcast in March. "I've always said I've dreamed myself into a corner. I wanted all my dreams to come true, and then they did. But, I still love what I do. I'll always be doing this unless my health [fails] or something bad happened to my husband. That would be the only way I would ever retire."

Of course, Parton transcends country music to the point that she doesn't need to tour to grab headlines, between her good deeds through platforms like Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and through such honors as her Nov. 5 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

