You Can Stay the Night in Dolly Parton's 'Favorite Place': Her Glam Tour Bus

Attention Dolly Parton fans: the ultimate getaway is here. If you've ever dreamed of going on tour with the country superstar, here's the next best thing: a night in her personal tour bus. Parton's bus is now on permanent display at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa and the newly announced Dolly Suite 1986 experience allows guests to stay on the bus, designed by Parton and her sisters, where Parton wrote several songs and toured from 2008 to early 2022.

Billboard reports that the tour bus includes hand-painted murals, crystal balls and jewel toned fabrics. Some of Parton's clothes and accessories are even on display in the bus -- a dream for fans of the Smoky Mountain queen.

The tour bus sleeps up to two guests and the stay includes a guest room inside the resort, which sleeps up to four additional guests. You'll also get to enjoy a special VIP dining experience at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort.

The cost for the experience starts at $10,000, but those able to afford the hefty price tag will be staying in one of Parton's favorite places.

"I have homes all over the United States, but my favorite place is the bus because that way I can just feel those wheels rolling," Parton said in a statement.

It's been a busy year for the country superstar, who released her first book Run Rose Run, a collaboration with James Patterson, as well as an album of the same name, earlier this year. She's also set to star in a feature film adaptation of the novel, a partnership with Reese Witherspoon's company Hello Sunshine. Parton, Patterson, Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine President of Film and Television Lauren Neustadter will produce. Ashley Strumwasser will executive produce for Hello Sunshine.

In May, she was officially voted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

