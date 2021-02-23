Dolly Parton Shows Off Her Custom Tour Bus to Oprah Winfrey

Around 2010, Dolly Parton upgraded to a new, custom-made tour bus, which she showed off to Oprah Winfrey.

Highlights include the tiniest of bathtubs plus a storage area for Parton's wig collection and bunk beds for the bus driver (and any friends, nieces and nephews tagging along).

The "Jolene" singer's also got a bus bedroom that's nicer than most hotel suites.

"I love it because I can do all of my reading, all of my dressing," she told Winfrey. "See, I live on my bed. I just sit up here, doing my work."

There's also a spacious kitchen and full-size refrigerator, which Parton uses to cook her own meals while on the road.

Parton began touring in the bus in 2010. Before that, she rode in style in a custom 1994 Prevost motorhome called the Gypsy Wagon. Her old home on wheels, driven for years by her manager Don Warden, is now parked in front of Dollywood's Chasing Rainbows theater. Park visitors can see Parton's cotton candy-colored bathtub and her tea set designed around her signature butterflies for themselves.

Other amenities in the 1994 Prevost include three clocks in the bedroom displaying different times: the current hour in Los Angeles (Pacific), Nashville (Central) and Dollywood (Eastern).

The country superstar's newer bus is eight feet longer than her previous ride and has double slide-outs.

Both buses have helped the country singer avoid a no-to-secret fear.

"I'll tell everyone, I don't care," Parton told Bobby Bones in 2018 (as quoted by Fox News). "I'm not ashamed of it. I don't like to fly."

Before her two most recent buses, Parton owned at least one more, which Barbara Walters toured back in 1977.