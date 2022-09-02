10 Country Songs About Football For Your Game Day Playlist

Country football songs of note range from accurate depictions of the small-town experience to hyped-up opening themes for top-rated live television broadcasts.

Here's Wide Open Country's playlist of the 10 best country songs about an American pastime.

10. "Heart For Just One Team," Randy Rogers Band

With this new release (as of Sept. 2022), Rogers reminisces on Sunday memories of his late father that revolve around watching the Dallas Cowboys take the field in Texas Stadium.

Advertisement

9. "Famous Friends," Chris Young (Feat. Kane Brown)

Young's list of hometown character studies includes a star football player --around Murfreesboro, Tenn., at least-- with a longstanding high school record for touchdown throws in a single season.

8. "The Ball," James Otto

An elite Nashville songwriter, Otto captures the agony of defeat (as opposed to the thrill of victory) while weighing how one dropped football might've cost him a scholarship, a retired jersey number and a chance to marry his high school sweetheart. However, he's glad that things changed drastically enough to meet his son's mother. It's a twist that turns a sad song into something comparable to Garth Brooks' triumphant "Unanswered Prayers."

Advertisement

7. "Parking Lot Party," Lee Brice

When blaring this feel-good country-rocker, it's easy to picture Brice tailgating in Clemson, S.C. hours before watching his Tigers take the field. Though he's not quite as specific as Alabama fan and Nick Saban name-dropper Walker Hayes gets in "AA."

6. "Country Nation," Brad Paisley

Like Toby Keith's "How Do You Like Me Now?!," The Chicks' "Travelin' Soldier," Brantley Gilbert's "Lights of My Hometown" and Jason Aldean's "Hicktown," this one magnifies high school football games as can't-miss social activities in Small Town, USA.

Advertisement

5. "21 to 17," Doug Supernaw

While other selections here centered on high school football are love songs (about a game, not a romantic partner), this one tells a devastating breakup story (about a romantic partner, not a game). It won't exactly get you pumped up for kickoff, but it's worth including here-- if only to point out that Doug Supernaw's the father of former Tennessee Titans tight end Phillip Supernaw.

4. "South on Ya," Luke Combs

Unstoppable creative force Combs namedrops teams from the equally-dominant SEC (Southeastern Conference) in this hype song unveiled in 2021. This of course comes courtesy of someone who's gone on record in song that football teams have tore him apart.

Advertisement

3. "The Boys of Fall," Kenny Chesney

A mini-movie starring former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton dogpiles more emotion on the vivid lyrical picture Chesney paints about high football's cultural footprint across the nation.

2. "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night," Carrie Underwood

Pink first recorded this Joan Jett-inspired tune as the theme song for the 2006 season of NBC's Sunday Night Football. Faith Hill filled the same role from 2007 to 2012. For 10 years and counting, it's been Underwood heralding the top-rated show on primetime television.

Advertisement

1. "All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over for 'Monday Night Football'," Hank Williams Jr.

For the greater part of 30 years, one familiar question brought even more of a big-game feel to the final NFL matchup of the week: "Are you ready for some football?"

Longevity plus TV ratings make it credible to assume that plenty of Monday Night Football viewers with little to no interest in country music got to know at least one Bocephus song by heart.

Related Videos