Kelly Clarkson Competes Against Jay Leno in a Manure-Fueled Tractor

Back in October, Kelly Clarkson returned as a special guest on the CNBC series Jay Leno's Garage. The Kelly Clarkson Show host's segment of the season seven episode "Visionaries" taught viewers about the new technology behind tractors that run off the methane from animal manure.

Leno and Clarkson visited Underwood Farms in Moorpark, Cal., which is in Ventura County near Los Angeles.

"This is what they call a self-sustaining farm in the sense that you have a tractor, but the tractor runs on methane, which is really just the manure from the pig," Leno said after introducing Clarkson to a few farm animals.

The farm uses the cutting-edge 2022 New Holland T6 180, a carbon-neutral tractor that costs over $213,000. New Holland Marketing Manager Dan Valen was on site to explain the company's newest technological innovation.

Clarkson was invested as someone with her own 40-acre ranch in Montana.

"I'm about to spend the summer on my ranch and I want to get one of these [tractors]," she said. "I didn't even know these existed. My goal is a self-sustaining ranch, so I love it."

With this being Jay Leno's Garage, it probably goes without saying that Leno and Clarkson each got behind the wheel of a tractor for a hay-hauling and dirt-plowing contest.

The race isn't shown in the seven-minute clip above. However, many cable and streaming service subscribers can watch the full episode now via CNBC's website.

Clarkson appeared on the show in a 2020 episode during which she and Leno went extreme off-roading in her home state of Texas. That same season, Blake Shelton got to drive a truck that once belonged to Elvis Presley.

Per CNBC, each one-hour episode of Jay Leno's Garage "features a mix of stunts, challenges, reviews and celebrity interviews that showcases the colorful history of the automobile."

