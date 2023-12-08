How Martin Henderson Helped Alexandra Breckenridge Through the 'Trauma' of 'Virgin River' Season 5

The intense and dramatic events of Season 5 in Netflix's "Virgin River" were difficult for Alexandra Breckenridge to film — and she thanked costar Martin Henderson for helping her through it.

The 12-episode season, with its initial 10 episodes releasing on September 7, witnessed the emergence of new relationships, a surprising breakup between Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) and Brie (Zibby Allen), a town-threatening wildfire, Brie's challenging court trial for sexual assault, and Jack (Henderson) discovering his business entangled in an illegal drug operation.

However, amid these unfolding events, Breckenridge's character Mel confronted her own personal struggles. Notably, she grappled with the emotional weight of experiencing a miscarriage, and filming these scenes took a heavy emotional toll on Breckenridge.

"It was really difficult. It was very draining," Breckenridge said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "You know, if you look back at season one, coming into Virgin River, Mel was very deeply in loss and trauma, and as an actress that was something I was looking forward to getting out of. Because when I do that kind of work, it takes me there personally. So I really wasn't looking forward to it, to be honest with you, because it takes me through the trauma. I have my own trauma, just as everybody does, and for me, it felt close to home and something that I can relate to as a mother."

Luckily, Henderson offered her a shoulder to lean on.

"I'm not going to lie to you, there was a weekend where I was just a total disaster on the couch after filming all of that," she continued. "Those episodes were really hard. I was just watching TV all day and I had to call Martin [Henderson], and I was texting with him and he was like, 'Are you OK?' And I was like, 'I don't think so (crying voice).' But he was extremely kind and talked me down from my heightened emotional state."

The holiday episodes, a departure from the season's preceding intensity, allowed Breckenridge to explore a different facet of her character's journey in "Virgin River." As the narrative navigated through the intricate web of relationships and challenges, Breckenridge's portrayal of Mel added a poignant layer to the multifaceted storytelling of the series.

Watch the fifth season of "Virgin River" and its holiday episodes on Netflix.