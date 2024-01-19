The iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One is returning to the Moody Center in Austin, Texas for its ninth year, and a superstar cast of artists lead the 2024 lineup.

Set for Saturday, May 4, the festival will features performances from Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Old Dominion, Lady A, Riley Green, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne and Walker Hayes. iHeartMedia on-air personality and host of "The Bobby Bones Show," Bobby Bones, will host the one-day fest. The performances will also air on iHeartRadio country station across the country. Fans can also listen on the iHeartRadio app and iHeartRadio.com, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

"We are so excited to bring the iHeartCountry Festival to country music fans again this year at Moody Center in Austin," said Rod Phillips, Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartCountry. "It's always exciting to watch fans experience performances by so many of the top artists in our format, all on one big iHeart stage."

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 26 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT (12 p.m. CT) via Ticketmaster.com. Capital One cardholders, however, have the opportunity to access presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 23 at 11 a.m ET and ending Thursday, January 25 at 11 a.m. ET. Fans and cardholders can find that information here.

Another perk for Capital One cardholders includes the opportunity to purchase the Capital One Access Pass, which will give fans access to an intimate pre-festival event featuring a special performance from Old Dominion. The pre-show will also include food and beverages.