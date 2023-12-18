The list of country music celebrity-themed bars and restaurants in Nashville keeps growing, with Garth Brooks, Hank Williams Jr. and Eric Church recently adding their names and brands to the list.

Old Dominion joins a stacked market in 2024 with Odie's. Unlike most competitors, the award-winning band won't be setting up shop on Lower Broadway. Instead, Odie's will be located near the country music business' nerve center, Music Row.

It'll be located in the former ReBar building at 1919 Division St., near popular spots Winners and Losers.

A partnership with Good Time Design, the bar will be reminiscent of past music business hangouts.

"We didn't quite know what it was," Old Dominion member Trevor Rosen said (as quoted by CMT). "But we also knew what we were missing. The more we talked, the more we realized we wanted a bar like the places we went to when we were just having our first cuts, hanging out with other writers."

The idea took shape after Rosen encountered Good Time Design CEO Ty Hauter. Good Time Design's restaurants include Nashville's Cerveza Jack's.

"We're so excited to announce that we're teaming with [Good Time Design] to open a new bar in Nashville's Midtown neighborhood," Old Dominion shared on Instagram. " Midtown has played such a role in the history of our band. From chilling at the bar after writing, to playing weekly into the wee hours of the morning and even recently playing Whiskey Jam to launch our tour.... It's an important neighborhood for not only upcoming artists and writers but also for locals and visitors who want a good place they know they can go and have a good time. Odie's will be that neighborhood bar for us all."