Lady A's Charles Kelley Credits Family, Friends and Faith for Six Months of Sobriety

Charles Kelly of Lady A spent the last half of 2022 alcohol-free, and he credits everyone in his life --from family to fans-- for this life-changing victory.

"Just celebrated six months sober and really grateful for all of you sharing your stories as well," Kelley captioned one of his first Instagram stories of 2023. "My wife [Cassie] reminded me actually a couple of days ago that I'd hit my six-month sobriety mark. Woo-hoo, couldn't have done it without her above all my bandmates, so much support, God."

He then addressed anyone facing the same battle.

"I've been praying for all of y'all as well," he wrote. "I know a lot of people are going through this journey or have someone that they love going through this journey and it means the world. Just feeling super blessed and just going to try to keep doing the next right thing is what I keep telling myself."

On Aug. 4, Lady A postponed its Request Line Tour, which was slated to begin on Aug. 13 at Nashville's Auditorium and last through Oct. 29, because of Kelley's sobriety journey.

"Right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together," the announcement read.

In an interview with Men's Health, Kelley shared how much healthier and stronger he's become in six months.

"It's amazing what not drinking will do," Kelley said. "You save yourself, I'm ashamed to say, anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000 calories a day in booze -- you're bound to lose some weight. But I look back at pictures from just three months ago. It's my face, my midsection. I've found that it all goes hand in hand. When I'm not drinking, I feel better. So then I work out."

