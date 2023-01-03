Wynonna Shares Encouraging Health Update After Canceling NYE Show

Wynonna Judd canceled a live New Year's Eve duet with Kelsea Ballerini that same day, citing a health concern. The performance was scheduled for the CBS broadcast New Years Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash.

"I was looking so forward to singing with my dear [Ballerini] tonight," she shared on Instagram along with a rehearsal photo shot at Nashville's Bicentennial Mall. "Instead, I am on the bus struggling with an extreme bout of vertigo, and am unable to perform. Nashville, I am absolutely heartbroken and so sorry to have let you all down tonight. Kelsea, I look forward to stepping onstage with you in February, better than ever."

Ballerini will appear on select dates of the 2023 leg of The Judds Final Tour, as will Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker.

Judd has since addressed concerned fans via TikTok and opened up about her mental health following the year in which she lost her mother, Naomi.

"I am working so hard on my mental, physical and spiritual well-being," Judd shared. "I have a great team and I'm really blessed and I'm broken and I'm working really hard at self-care, which is not selfish. It's sacred," she said. "So, just know that, yeah, I'm me. I work really hard. We call it Wynonna incorporated because I incorporate a lot into my life. I have a very full schedule, but I also have time off to be on the farm and to walk in the woods and to take the dogs. Tonight is Mexican night, we're playing games and it's family. So, I'm okay and last thing I'm going to say is you can't keep a good woman down for too long."

Ballerini still performed to an estimated crowd of 210,000. During stage banter, she opened up about a "brutal year" during which her divorce from fellow country star Morgan Evans was finalized.

"I just want to say one of the things I learned just growing up is the way to honor your life is to honor your feelings and when you feel happy," Ballerini said. "You should feel like really, really happy, and when you're really sad. You should let yourself feel really, really sad. When you want to smile, you should let yourself smile, and when you want to cry you should let yourself cry."

