Riley Green Brings 7-Year-Old Nephew on Grand Ole Opry Stage to Sing 'There Was This Girl'

Talk about a sweet emotional moment that made us all cry. During the 96th birthday celebration for the Grand Ole Opry, Riley Green decided to open his set with "If It Wasn't For Trucks" and close the set with a fan favorite "I Wish Grandpas Never Died." But it wasn't the songs that got the crowd going, it was him showing his fun and loving side! Uncle of the year? Yup, we found him!

The singer-songwriter decided to bring his nephew, Joe, out to join him on stage to help him sing his hit, "There Was This Girl." I don't know about you, but I definitely shed a tear or two. This kid is just so happy to be there. It's really one of the cutest things I have seen and I wish I was there for that moment. This 7-year-old is going to remember this special moment for a long time, not only because he got to sing with his superstar uncle, but because it was his first time at the Opry. (Watch the live stream below beginning at 35:30.)

Introducing him on stage, the country singer stated, "If y'all don't mind I'm gonna have my nephew, he's never been to the Grand Ole Opry, help me sing this song right here one time. This is my buddy Joe right here. I used to build houses for a living in northeast Alabama and now I've got songs on the radio. This is my first No. 1 and my first gold record. A song I wrote called "There Was This Girl". As Green put it, talk about stealing the show.

Following that sweet performance, the country music star fist-bumped his nephew thanking the crowd for making the song his first hit single. "There Was This Girl" was co-written by Green and Erik Kylan, produced by Dan Huff. It was a single from his debut album, Different 'Round Here.

Rhonda Vincent, Yola and Don Schlitz also performed on Saturday Evening with Bobby Bones hosting the night.

Related Videos