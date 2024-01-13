Jelly Roll's Training Daily for a Celebrity Marathon: '5k By May'

During an appearance on the "Full Send" podcast, host Kyle Forgeard sold Jelly Roll on stepping up to comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura's challenge for other celebrities to join them this spring in a 5K run.

"Kyle from the [comedy troupe] Nelk Boys convinced me that I could make it to the 5K by May if I dedicated myself to it," Jelly Roll explains in an Instagram reel that shows him preparing with his daily walk through the woods.

"I believe him," the "Need a Favor" singer added. "I believe in myself."

The clip ends with Jelly Roll yelling his motivational mantra for the journey (and the event's apparent name): "5k by May."

Kreischer and Segura announced the 5K run, which is slated for May, on their "2 Bears 1 Cave" podcast.

"That's our New Year's resolution," Kreischer said on the show. "Let's get ready for it. Let's train for it."

They've recruited other comics to participate, with such peers as Michelle Wolf and Stavros Halkias accepting the challenge.

Jelly Roll shouted out both organizers in his video.

"Bert, I love you, Bubba. Tom, I don't know you, but I love you too and can't wait to meet you," he said. "I'll be there baby!"

In the comments on Jelly Roll's video, Zach Bryan teased his possible involvement.

"We're all here with you brother! If I'm not playing I'll be there!" Bryan wrote.

Per 800 Pound Gorilla Media, the 5k will be held sometime in May in a yet-to-be-announced city.

"This isn't just running any 5K, the goal is to run it under 26 minutes," the site reads. "Any minute Tom [and] Bert go above the 26 minute 5K run time challenge, they will each donate $1,000 to a charity of their choice."