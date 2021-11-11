2021 CMA Awards: Blake Shelton Performs 'Come Back As A Country Boy'

Blake Shelton hit the CMA stage this year performing his fan-favorite "Come Back As A Country Boy." This is Shelton's third single in two years and will be featured on his upcoming album, Body Language Deluxe. The song was written by Hardy, Jordan Schmidt and Josh Thompson.

Shelton sings, "When I die, I wanna come back as a country boy / No, there ain't no better life if you ask me / If my neck don't come out red, then Lord, just keep me dead / 'Cause a country boy is all that I know how to be."

Read More: 'Come Back as a Country Boy': Blake Shelton Wants a Second Go as Blake Shelton in New Music Video

We wouldn't trade this #CMAawards performance for nothin'! @BlakeShelton's new song "Come Back As A Country Boy" will be on repeat for the foreseeable future. pic.twitter.com/m7c1May3Sl — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 11, 2021

Recalling his roots, the singer stated, "I think this song is an anthem for everyday hardworking country people out there. We have so much pride in who we are and what we do that, if we ever died and got the chance to live life over again, we probably wouldn't do it if we couldn't be country."

The nine-time Grammy nominee made headlines after releasing the official video for "Come Back As A Country Boy." In the video, Shelton channels his inner outerspace self. The video, directed by Sophie Muller, was packed with special effects, including flames, which the singer hilariously walks through. About the video, The Voice coach noted, "We shot this in the country, over two days, on my ranch in Oklahoma. It's got a bonfire, my truck, and my dog. It's me being a country boy in my favorite place on Earth. I remember it was hot and between that and the bonfire, I think I sweated off one of my double chins."

Shelton also shared another song from his project, a love song to his now-wife, Gwen Stefani. The singer co-wrote "We Can Reach the Starts" as a wedding gift to the pop singer.

"Come Back As A Country Boy" Lyrics:

When I die, I wanna come back as a country boy

No, there ain't no better life if you ask me

If my neck don't come out red, then Lord, just keep me dead

'Cause a country boy's all that I know how to be

My back is always breaking, my dogs are always barking

My money has trouble making and my truck has trouble starting

I'm up before the sun, either hauling hay or hunting

My work ain't ever done, but son, I wouldn't trade it for nothing

So when I die I wanna come back as a country boy

No, there ain't no better life if you ask me

If my neck don't come out red, then Lord, just keep me dead

'Cause a country boy's all that I know how to be

Yeah, if y'all ain't in my drawl and a fish ain't on my wall

And the whiskey don't burn going down

My feet ain't in a holler, and blue ain't on my collar

Leave my Hank-cranking, beer-drinking ass in the ground

Yeah, when I die I wanna come back as a country boy

No, there ain't no better life if you ask me

If my neck don't come out red, then Lord, just keep me dead

'Cause a country boy's all that I know how to be

When I die I wanna come back as a country boy

Live on this land like my old man did before me

I don't wanna be born into money, where the boots don't ever get muddy

'Cause a country boy's all that I know how to be

When I die I wanna come back as a country boy

No, there ain't no better life if you ask me

If my neck don't come out red, then Lord, just keep me dead

'Cause a country boy's all that I know how to be

Yeah, a country boy's all that I know how to be

