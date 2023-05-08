'Yellowstone' Star Ian Bohen Lived it Up With Childhood Music at the Kentucky Derby

You might know him as Ryan from Yellowstone, but actor Ian Bohen recently showed off his regular guy fun side at the Kentucky Derby, soaking up the amazing music scene.

Chatting with local Louisville paper The Courier-Journal while on the red carpet, Ian couldn't help but share his excitement about the awesome artists who performed during the event. And as it turns out, they were some of Bohen's faves, signed, sealed, and delivered directly from when he was young.

At the Kentucky Derby, Ian was totally stoked to find so much fantastic music. In his interview with The Courier-Journal, he gushed over the grooves he got into during the celebration.

"I had a fantastic time," he said. "The music was off the charts. You get to see Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson. I had a T-shirt when I was a kid that had just a set of green eyes," he laughed.

Ian admitted he was pretty surprised by the musical awesomeness of the event.

"I had no idea," he said, about the fact that there was so much classic music to hear during the event. "I got people from my childhood, it was a musical extravaganza, it was great."

Bohen is a versatile actor who's been in the business for some time. But it's his role as Ryan on Yellowstone that's really got people talking. As part of the Dutton family drama, Ian has been captivating fans with each nail-biting episode. He's the latest in a long line of celebrities to attend the lavish celebrations in Louisville, Kentucky each year for the Derby.

Now that he's discovered the Kentucky Derby's music scene, Ian's hooked.

"That's on my calendar now for every year," he said -- and he'll likely see a whole swath of different artists next year. And who can blame him? With such an incredible lineup and a fun, casual atmosphere, it's no wonder Bohen is already planning his next trip to the races. Hopefully, he'll have a similarly exciting time the next time he attends.

