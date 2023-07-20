'Yellowstone' Star Hassie Harrison Flaunts Pink Bikini in Summer Photos With Boyfriend Ryan Bingham

Yellowstone may still be on ice for the moment, but its stars are spending plenty of time in the sun. Since filming the next parts of the show won't happen for some time — especially with the SAG-AFTRA writer's strike in full swing, it's time to head out and do something else for the time being. Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham, who you better know as Laramie and Walker, are doing just that. During a sun-filled vacation together, they shared some photos of their time off.

First, Hassie shared a photo set of some snaps of herself enjoying the sun, captioning her post "shaping up to be a delightful summer." She was spotted posing with boyfriend Bingham as well as country star LeAnn Rimes in addition to a look at her dog and some of the other escapades she had during her outings in Montana.

But things really heated up when Harrison shared a snap of herself with Bingham while wearing a sizzling pink bikini from Frankie's Bikinis while staring up into Bingham's eyes. The pair appeared to be standing together beneath a grass hut.

"Highly recommend taking your cowboy to the beach," she captioned the snap. Fans immediately took to the comment section to let Harrison and Bingham know just how much they appreciated the snap — and how great she looked in her bikini.

"Highly recommend this bikini on you," one fan wrote, while others agreed. Another urged the pair to appear more onscreen together, alongside a chorus of other voices gushing over the couple. This included co-stars like Kelly Reilly, Beth Dutton herself.

The pair's relationship seems to be going strong, as evidenced in the snaps — so it looks like we'll be getting plenty more snaps like these in the future as we follow their summer adventures.