January 25 is Irish Coffee Day, so there's no better time to try this delectably rich, sweet and creamy drink courtesy of Yellowstone's Chef Gabriel "Gator" Guilbeau.

"Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook" was written by Gator, who started out as a caterer on the set of "Yellowstone" before co-creator Taylor Sheridan decided to put him in front of the camera. The cookbook is comprised of fun and easy-to-make recipes inspired by the show, including Rip's Fry Bread with Scrambled Eggs and Bacon, Beth's Cheesy Hamburger Mac Casserole, and Beth's infamous "Two Scoops of Ice Cream, Three Shots of Vodka" Smoothie. Snag it on Amazon.

Guilbeau learned his Irish Whiskey Coffee recipe from his Great Aunt Cara, who knew how to get a morning started on the right foot. The boozy bev is one of over 55 recipes included in "Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook."

Here's how to make your own:

Great Aunt Cara's Iced Irish Whiskey Coffee

MAKES 2 COCKTAILS

INGREDIENTS

4 oz (120ml) Irish whiskey or bourbon

¼ cup (60 g) firmly packed light brown sugar

2 tablespoons water

16 oz (475 ml) Yellowstone Ranch House (Dark) Coffee, chilled

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons heavy cream

Whipped cream

Ground cinnamon for dusting

INSTRUCTIONS

Fill a bowl with water and ice. Have ready a smaller bowl that will fit into the ice bath.

In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, combine 2 ounces (30ml) of the whiskey, the brown sugar, and water. Simmer, stirring, until the sugar dissolves. Pour the syrup into the small bowl and place it into the ice bath. Set aside to cool completely. Transfer to a jar with a tight-fitting lid and refrigerate until ready to use, or up to 1 week.

In a cocktail shaker, combine the remaining 2 ounces (30ml) whiskey, the coffee, vanilla, and whiskey syrup. Fill the shaker with ice and stir gently until combined.

Add ice cubes to each of the 2 pint-size (475-ml) glasses. Strain the coffee mixture into the glasses, dividing evenly. Drizzle the cream into each glass, dividing evenly. Garnish each with dollops of whipped cream, and a dusting of cinnamon and serve.

