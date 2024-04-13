Wynonna Judd's Daughter Says Singer Blocked Her, Blames Grandmother Naomi For Arrest

Wynonna Judd's daughter Grace Kelley is speaking out following her arrest in Alabama. Authorities arrested Kelley for indecent exposure, soliciting prostitution, and obstructing government operations.

Kelley reportedly had a "Ride for a Ride" sign and exposed herself along an interstate. Now, she's speaking out about her current arrest. Speaking with New York Post, Kelley said that her mother Wynonna Judd has completely cut her off. Kelley hasn't heard from her in some time. She said Judd blocked her phone number.

She said, "I think she's blocked my number. My mom, she thinks I'm on drugs, right? She wants me to go to rehab. But when I came to jail, I took a drug test, and I passed it. I'm not on drugs. My mom won't listen to me, she won't believe me. She thinks I'm out here doing crazy s***."

Likewise, Judd's daughter is blaming her grandmother Naomi's suicide for her current arrest. She said her grandmother cursed her. She said, "I don't know if when my grandma shot herself she like cursed me."

Wynonna Judd Didn't Bail Her Out

This comes after reports that Judd didn't bail out her daughter or try to contact police after her arrest. "I have not talked with her mother," Police Chief Johnson told The Daily Mail. "I have spoken with her father, I believe it was on Monday. He called to check on her and asked the questions you might expect a father to ask about his child."

Police talked with Kelley's father and got the sense that Kelley's parents were out of patience for their daughter and her antics. Kelley has been in and out of jail for years.

"I got the feeling through the conversation that I had with him that he's very concerned about his daughter. And what it would take to get her out of jail... and what the ramifications of the criminal charges would be," Chief Johnson added.

He continued, "I got the feeling in talking with him, and this is just my opinion, that they've tried to help her and to no avail to this point. There have probably been many attempts on their part to get this young lady help."

That being said, Judd is reportedly distraught. Inside sources said she feels powerless. "She feels like there is nothing she can do anymore and she powerless," the source said. "Whenever Grace gets back on track, she falls right off track again and it is a pattern that has no end."