Wynonna Judd's Daughter Arrested Again After Getting Early Release in 2020

Grace Kelley, the daughter of Country Music veteran Wynonna Judd, has been arrested and faces charges of indecent exposure. Kelley, aged 27, was taken into custody at the Elmore County Jail in Alabama on Friday, April 5., as reported by Al.com.

Besides facing an indecent exposure charge, Kelley was further charged with obstructing governmental operations by the Millbrook Police Department. Her bail was set at $1,000. Kelley's court appearance is scheduled for April 11.

According to charging documents, it's alleged that Kelley indecently exposed herself at the bustling intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14, revealing her breasts and lower body.

"When officers tried to arrest her, she would not identify herself and sat down on the roadside, refusing to comply with police," Al.com reported.

Wynonna Judd shares two children, son Elijah and daughter Grace, with her former spouse, Arch Kelley III.

Wynonna Judd's Daughter Has Tangled with the Law Before

Kelley, previously sentenced to eight years in 2017 for meth-related charges, was granted early release in 2020 from West Tennessee State Penitentiary. Her sentence came after violating probation and leaving a court-ordered drug recovery program.

Court documents reveal that Kelley commenced her sentence in March 2017, with her term initially set to conclude on September 22, 2024. Nevertheless, Kelley's record now reflects her status as paroled.

In a 2020 appearance on Fox Nation's The Pursuit! with John Rich, Judd discussed her daughter's legal issues. "I'm no different than anyone else," she admitted. " I've got kids who have made great successful choices. I have just as much to say about the testimony — emphasis on the word 'test' — of both my children saying, 'Wow, that didn't work.'"

Grace captured the public's attention in 2011 when she vanished for several days en route home from her boarding school. Subsequently, a source revealed to Radar Online that the teenager had previously been enrolled in a "behavioral camp" for six months the year before.

In 2013, actress (and aunt) Ashley Judd was granted temporary custody of her. Kelley leveled accusations against her mother, claiming she engaged in pill-popping behaviors and was abusive. The country singer refuted these allegations.

"I will tell you this. My daughter is the strongest Judd woman in our 'herstory,'" Wynonna continued. "She's healthier than I was at 23. How she got there — I would not go that way, but I was also sequestered. I was on a bus with my mother. Kind of hard to get in trouble. So that could have been me, John, if I didn't have music."