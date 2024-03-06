Wynonna and Ashley Judd spent some quality sister time in Las Vegas recently to take in one of U2's immersive experience concerts at the Sphere in Paradise, Nev.

The description of an Instagram reel posted by Wynonna identifies U2 as the siblings' favorite band. The gig in question was part of 40-date residency U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, which stretched from Sept. 29, 2023 to this past Saturday (March 2). Set lists focused heavily on the 1991 album Achtung Baby, which brought us the U2 staples "One," "Mysterious Ways" and "Even Better Than the Real Thing."

Wynonna's footage offers a first-person glimpse at the incredible audio-visual presentation that was allowed by the Sphere's state-of-the-art in-house technology as well as its spherical layout.

The clip is set to a dance mix of "With or Without You." The siblings are shown vibing and clapping along to what remains one of the biggest bands on the planet— certainly when it comes to top-drawing live attractions. Indeed, the band's Sphere shows in 2023 alone made a reported $30 million in revenue.

Wynonna and Ashley are the children of Wynonna's bandmate in The Judds, the late Naomi Judd. The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2022, just one day after Naomi's death.

Press materials call U2's residency "a first-of-its-kind live music experience that ushers in a new era of live entertainment with the world's biggest rock band, U2, in the world's most cutting-edge venue, Sphere."

The residency was announced during a commercial aired during the 2023 Super Bowl.

"I can't announce Vegas, you'd have to shoot me," Bono told RTE Radio 1 three months before the dates were confirmed. "But if it happens, I can promise you it won't be like anything you've ever seen in Las Vegas or anywhere ever. It is the most extraordinary... If it comes off, it's grand madness by 100."