Wynonna Judd Is Reportedly "Very Distraught" Over Daughter's Arrest: "Pattern That Has No End"

Wynonna Judd's daughter Grace Kelley is once again behind bars thanks to an indecent exposure charge. The singer is very upset with her daughter's latest legal troubles.

Since this is coming from an inside source, let's keep a certain amount of reservation, but a source told Ok Magazine Judd is "very distraught" by the news. It's easy to imagine as a parent. Judd reportedly was working on rebuilding her relationship with her daughter.

"She feels like there is nothing she can do anymore and she powerless," the source said. "Whenever Grace gets back on track, she falls right off track again and it is a pattern that has no end."

Likewise, Judd wanted to make her family as whole as possible. In particular, the singer was focused on being a grandmother to Kelley's daughter Kailyah.

"The family all finally became close again following Naomi's death," the source said.

"Grace giving Wynonna a granddaughter weeks before Naomi took her life was the best thing that could have happened because she has been able to channel her pain into love for Kaliyah," the source continued. "Wynonna is prepared to take care of Kaliyah if Grace goes back to prison again but is praying that this won't happen."

Wynonna Judd's Daughter Has Been In And Out of Prison

Judd's daughter has faced several legal hurdles over the years. In 2016, she was arrested for manufacturing and selling meth. While sentenced to 11 months and 29 days, judges suspended her sentence after serving 30 days behind bars.

However, Kelley ended up breaking probation and was sentenced to 8-years. However, Kelley was released early on parole in 2019. She was arrested again in 2020 and sentenced to another 8 years but again made parole in 2021. She was then arrested again in 2021, and sentenced to serve until 2024. However, she again was released early.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Board of Parole told The U.S. Sun, "The Tennessee Board of Parole reached a final decision following Grace Kelley's Dec. 12, 2022 parole hearing, recommending releasing her to parole supervision with the following post-release conditions: cognitive-behavior programming, substance abuse treatment programming, release to halfway house, and community service work until employed."

Kelley ran into some legal troubles in 2023. She's once again behind bars in Alabama. Police charged Kelley with obstructing governmental operations as well as indecent exposure. She reportedly exposed herself at an intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14.

It remains to be seen what sentencing Kelley will face.