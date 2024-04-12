Wynonna Judd Hasn't Bailed Daughter Out Of Jail Or Contacted Police

Wynonna Judd's estranged daughter remains in jail on a $2,000 bond, following being taken into custody last Friday. Grace Kelley, 27, also faces an additional solicitation for prostitution charge. Her court date in Millbrook, Alabama, originally set for today, has been postponed to April 25.

Kelley was accused of displaying a "Ride for a Ride" sign and exposing herself on a busy highway, as disclosed by Police Chief P.K. Johnson. He also mentioned that Wynonna Judd has not personally contacted the department regarding her daughter.

Instead, a representative contacted the court to inquire about her charges and her current condition. "I have not talked with her mother," Police Chief Johnson told The Daily Mail. "I have spoken with her father, I believe it was on Monday. He called to check on her and asked the questions you might expect a father to ask about his child."

The Police Chief Speculates That Wynonna Judd Made 'Many Attempts' to Help Her Daughter in the Past

"I got the feeling through the conversation that I had with him that he's very concerned about his daughter. And what it would take to get her out of jail... and what the ramifications of the criminal charges would be," Chief Johnson added.

The police chief expressed that while he has encountered parents without the means of those currently in focus, the issue often revolves more around what they've already done to help rather than what they will do.

"I got the feeling in talking with him, and this is just my opinion, that they've tried to help her and to no avail to this point. There have probably been many attempts on their part to get this young lady help," Chief Johnson speculated.

Indeed, the lawman is correct in his gut instinct over Kelly's past brushes with the law and attempts to give her a break. Kelley, sentenced to eight years in 2017 for meth-related charges, was released early in 2020 from West Tennessee State Penitentiary after a probation violation and leaving a drug recovery program.

Court records indicate that Kelley began serving her sentence in March 2017, originally scheduled for release on September 22, 2024. However, Kelley's current record shows she has been granted parole.

Grace Kelly caught the public's eye in 2011 when she disappeared for days while returning from her boarding school. Later, a source told Radar Online that she had attended a "behavioral camp" for six months the previous year.

In 2013, Ashley Judd, her aunt, received temporary custody after Kelley accused her mother of pill-popping and abuse. The country singer denied these claims.