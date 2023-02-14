Wynonna Judd Updates Fans After Nearly Fainting Onstage

During a Saturday night (Feb. 11) The Judds Final Tour stop at Dayton, Ohio's WSU Nutter Center, Wynonna Judd had to pause proceedings after nearly fainting onstage. Two days later, Judd updated fans on her health with a brief Instagram caption.

"All is well, y'all. @littlebigtown and @martinamcbride, you are SUCH a blessing to me," Judd wrote. "Thank you for holding me up, literally and figuratively! ❤️"

McBride and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild helped Judd offstage following the evening's final song. Both are among the special guests on the tour: a roll call that lists Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Tanya Tucker, Trisha Yearwood and Fairchild's Little Big Town bandmates.

As reported previously, Judd needed assistance from a crew member during her Saturday night gig.

"Hang on! I'm just really dizzy," she said from stage. "This has never happened before, so of course it would happen in Ohio."

Judd soldiered on, asking the band to start "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)" before changing her mind and calling off "Mama He's Crazy."

"You know what? If I faint, just take a lot of pictures, okay?," Judd said, keeping her usual sense of humor intact during a scary moment.

Judd sang "Grandpa" while sitting on a stool, with the audience giving her a break by singing the chorus in unison.

"What would I do without you? I'd have to get a real job," Judd added.

When someone in the crowd suggested that Judd needed some caffeine, she responded: "I don't need a Coke, I need a day off."

Tour is scheduled to resume on Thursday (Feb. 16) in Greenville, SC and runs through Feb. 25. The Judds' Final Tour was announced before the April 2022 death by suicide of Judds' mother and bandmate, Naomi.

"The fans have been such a gift during my time of grieving and honoring my mother in song," Judd shared in a press release. "What an amazing season this is. I look so forward to continuing the celebration of the music that has changed my life forever. In my 39 years of performing, these shows have truly been some of my absolute favorite experiences ever and I look forward to making new memories with the fans and guest artists in 2023."

