Wynonna Judd Grieves Mother Naomi in Unreleased Song 'Broken and Blessed'

Ever since the April 2022 death of her mother and The Judds bandmate Naomi, Wynonna Judd has described her journey as making her feel "broken and blessed." In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wynonna shared that she's written a song about her experience that might soon make its way into her setlist.

"'I'm somewhere between hell and hallelujah' is one of the lines in it," she shared. "'This is me, I'm broken and blessed...' and I struggle. And I think when I struggle, I say it onstage."

"Somewhere between hell and hallelujah" is another recurring phrase Wynonna has used to explain her long, trying grieving process.

In the same interview, Wynonna addressed the blend of sorrow and triumph that comes with continuing The Judds' Final Tour with a cast of talented friends: Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood and Tanya Tucker.

"The funny side of me says she doesn't care because she's in a parade somewhere. She's on to her next party," Wynonna explained. "And all I can tell you is, her mother's heart does not represent her disease. The word disease, dis-ease, it's a horrific thing. And my mother's heart is for her children. And I think about it all the time: She was as determined to die as she was to live, and that's her story. It's part of the legacy, and it's painful. And the music is what remains, just like love."

In Oct. 2022, Wynonna announced a 2023 leg of The Judds' Final Tour, which reconvenes on Jan. 26.

"The decision to add 15 more shows was a no-brainer for me," she shared in a press release. "The fans have been such a gift during my time of grieving and honoring my mother in song. What an amazing season this is. I look so forward to continuing the celebration of the music that has changed my life forever. In my 39 years of performing, these shows have truly been some of my absolute favorite experiences ever and I look forward to making new memories with the fans and guest artists in 2023."

