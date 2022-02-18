Willie Nelson Cancels Indoor Shows Due to COVID-19 Precautions

Willie Nelson has cancelled 10 indoor shows scheduled for March and April due to COVID-19 concerns.

Per the Austin American-Statesman, Nelson's publicist said the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution ... until the COVID situation improves, as the safety of the audience and Willie and his touring personnel are of the utmost importance." Nelson's team added that the indoor concerts, including stops at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth, Texas and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's CMA Theater in Nashville, will be rescheduled "when possible."

A trio of Austin appearances (March 17's annual Luck Reunion show and April 29-30 gigs at the Moody Center with George Strait and Randy Rogers Band) were not impacted by the cancellations.

Nelson is also still slated to appear on April 22 at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in Alabama and on April 24 at the CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park in Simpsonville, S.C. In addition, April 23's Concert for Kentucky, an outdoor show at Kroger Field on the University of Kentucky campus featuring Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow and Yola, remains on the 88-year-old legend's tour itinerary.

Nelson's 89th birthday on April 29 doubles as the release date for new album A Beautiful Time.

Nelson previewed the album with the release of "I'll Love You Till the Day I Die," written by Rodney Crowell and Stapleton.

Produced by Nelson's longtime musical collaborator Buddy Cannon, A Beautiful Time features five new songs penned by Nelson and Cannon. The album also includes Nelson's cover of the Lennon-McCartney classic "With a Little Help from My Friends" and a rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Tower of Song."

Cancelled Willie Nelson & Family Tour Dates

March 10-11- CMA Theater- Nashville, Tenn.

March 13- Saenger Theatre- New Orleans, La.

March 14- 713 Music Hall- Houston, Texas

March 19- Billy Bob's- Fort Worth, Texas

March 21-22- Majestic Theatre- San Antonio, Texas

April 20- Peoria, Ill.

April 22- New Buffalo, Mich.

April 25 - Brown County Music Center- Nashville, Ind.

