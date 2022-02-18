2022 Luck Reunion: Willie Nelson, Alison Russell + More Set to Perform

Luck Reunion, a music festival at Willie Nelson's Luck Ranch in Spicewood, Texas, is set for March 17. Willie Nelson & Family will headline the lineup, which also features Charley Crockett, Lucero, Allison Russell, Tré Burt, S.G. Goodman, Adia Victoria and more.
"Although we've faced the challenges of two years without live music, Team Luck knows how to rally," Luck Reunion organizers said in a statement. "We can't wait to celebrate 10 years of Luck and to see our 'Luck Family' return to the stage."
The event coincides with the inauguarl Spring Concert Series, featuring a performance by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on March 18, Shakey Graves & Friends on March 19 and Modest Mouse on April 29.
This year marks a return of the event, which was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nelson recently announced his new album A Beautiful Time, which will be released on his 89th birthday, April 29. The country legend will play Jazz Fest in New Orleans in May and the Windy City Smokeout in Chicago in August.
See the full lineup below.
2022 Luck Reunion Lineup:
49 Winchester
Abby Hamilton
Abraham Alexander
Adia Victoria
Allison Russell
Bendigo Fletcher
Black Lips
BMI Songwriters Circle feat. Jackie Venson, Suzanne Santo & Aaron Raitiere
Charley Crockett
Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express
Danielle Ponder
David Beck's Tejano Weekend
Delta Spirit
Ida Mae
Japanese Breakfast
Jim Francis
Jim Keller
Jonathan Terrell
Leslie Mendelson
Lily Meola
Lost Gonzo Band with Michael Martin Murphey
Lucero
Neal Francis
Night Moves
Particle Kid
Ryan Quiet
Seratones
S.G. Goodman
Steve Gunn (full band)
Sunflower Bean
SUSTO
Tami Neilson
Tré Burt (solo)
Weyes Blood (solo)
Willie Nelson and Family