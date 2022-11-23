Where to Watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' For Free in 2022

Thanksgiving has finally arrived! While we check last-minute items off our grocery lists and hunt for the best Black Friday deals, it's important to remember that, above all, this holiday is about spending time with loved ones. There are many time-honored Thanksgiving traditions that bring families together every year, like breaking the wishbone, watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and enjoying the most beloved Thanksgiving movies. Of course, there's one holiday film that's been around for decades and is perhaps the most well-known: A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.

Unfortunately, this award-winning special won't be airing on television in 2022--but that doesn't mean you can't get your annual fix of nostalgia. Here's where to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (for free!) with your family this year.

How to Watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on Apple TV+

In previous years, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, along with all the other Charlie Brown specials, has aired on PBS. However, in a tweet made this September, the network announced that "regretfully, PBS does not have the rights to distribute the Peanuts specials this year." While traditional TV lovers may be disappointed, Apple TV+ users are in luck.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is available to stream on Apple TV+, alongside several of the other major Peanuts specials. The best part? They're free for nonsubscribers, too. Anyone who has an Apple ID (which don't cost anything or require a credit card) can watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving between November 23 through November 27. Once you sign in, you can watch on an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV device, and more. The special won't be available on other streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, or Amazon Prime, so take advantage of this offer while you can!

