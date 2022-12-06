8 Stylish Western Jackets That Beth Dutton Would Wear

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Spaces are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

If you dressed up as Beth Dutton for Halloween and found yourself already missing her signature style, why not consider using her as outfit inspiration all year? Yellowstone is one of our favorite shows here at Wide Open Country, and that means we also love Kelly Reilly's portrayal of the fiery, edgy, no-nonsense Beth Dutton. But we also love her Western-inspired style: it's classic-with-an-edge, and she does a chic dress as well as she does casual outfits on the ranch. Of course, one of the things Beth is known for is her jackets. From her famous leopard option to her bright blue poncho, we find ourselves taking note of pretty much every outfit she wears. And the easiest way to emote her style is to snag a western jacket that feels like it came straight from her closet: from shawls to motorcycle jackets and a show-stopping suede fringe option from Stetson, we rounded up the best ones that will keep you warm when you're tailgating, out on the ranch, or by the fire snuggling with Rip (okay, well, maybe keep dreaming on that last one).

1. A Cozy Shawl With A Western Print

This thick, comfortable shawl features a Western-inspired print in sunset colors, which feels inspired by the famous turquoise poncho Beth Dutton wore. This one is warming but feels light, and we love that it can be styled a number of ways -- try belting it over a simple black dress or wearing it with a plain t-shirt and jeans for a more casual look. It's machine-washable and features some fringe on the bottom for eye-catching movement when you walk into a room.

2. This Comfortable Shirt Jacket Comes In Lots of Colors

Our executive commerce editor loves this shirt and jacket hybrid, commonly known as a shacket. She writes: "I bought this last fall, and a year later, it still looks good as new. It's a great layering piece to wear on a brisk day, and I love that it's big enough to pair with a light sweater without having it feel too bulky." It's made from a faux wool blend and runs large to give it that oversized, boxy look. We think Beth would love wearing this when out working the ranch -- but you'll look great in it whether you're holiday shopping or tailgating.

3. A Western Jacket Made of Corduroy and Sherpa

Another casual find, this faux sherpa and corduroy find from Levi's runs a bit small -- so consider sizing up one size if you prefer a fitted look and even up two sizes if you like a boxier feel. It has an elongated length, but reviewers say it's more fitted in the shoulders. One writes: "Bringing in my inner Yellowstone !!!!! LOL. I love it, and for a Levi product couldn't be happier with the price." We couldn't agree more -- and if the corduroy isn't your style, there's light- and medium-wash denim available as well.

4. A Classic Moto Jacket in a Rich Brown

A moto jacket is a classic for a reason -- it never goes out of style and can be easily dressed up or down (and effortlessly goes from the office to happy hour, too). We think that the rich brown color fits more of that cowboy-inspired, Western style, but you can also find it in other colorways (the turquoise is a unique find!). This is made from high-quality faux leather, and it's a fitted jacket with insulation and poly fill, so you won't be cold if you pop this on over a lighter dress or thin sweater.

5. A Western Jacket From Lucky Brand's Yellowstone Line

Lucky Brand has collaborated with the actual show Yellowstone, so if you wanted to know exactly what Beth Dutton would be wearing as the temp drops, you can trust it would be this shearling denim jacket. We love, love, love the unique studding on the back -- it's the outline of two horses, and the subtle Western nod is both beautiful and classic. One reviewer writes that it's a "showstopper," which we must agree on. It's actually on sale right now, too, so snag some of the other things in the line while you're filling up your cart: we'd pair it with this Ranger hat that looks like it came right off Beth's head and these ankle-length cowboy boots that are currently 40% off.

6. A Jacket Beth Dutton Wore On The Show

This jacket is a piece Kelly Reilly wore on Yellowstone when playing Beth Dutton, so it's safe to say that this is a must-have if you're looking to emulate her style. But besides the excitement of copping a piece that reflects Beth's exact wardrobe, this is a high-quality jacket you'll wear whether you're a ranch hand or not. Carhartt is known for its durable workwear, and this 100% cotton jacket is made with triple stitching, features a removable sherpa hood, and is machine-washable. It's a warm jacket that's great for days spent outside and will last you for years.

7. A Genuine Suede Option

If you're looking for a real leather, high-quality option and have a bigger budget to work with, consider this vintage-inspired piece from Orvis. We love that it has that worn-in wear and feel and a drawstring waist for a completely customized fit. One five-star reviewer writes: "It looks wonderful and fits like it was made for me. Lots of compliments. It is so comfortable, and it also keeps me warm." If you're looking to gift yourself something really classic and love the idea of an already broken-in jacket in a unique color, this relaxed-fit suede option will be your favorite purchase this year.

8. A Fringed Western Jacket From Stetson

Again -- if you're looking for a statement piece that's as high-quality as it is beautiful -- and you're comfortable with spending on it -- you will not regret this piece by Stetson. First of all, it's Stetson: you don't get much more Western-inspired than that. Additionally, every bit of it is high-quality and showcases an attention to detail that makes it well worth the price: it's made with genuine lamb suede. It features a notched collar, classic buttons, and fringed front patch pockets. You can pair this with anything -- but we'd go all in and wear it with a classic Stetson hat like this gorgeous white one. If Beth Dutton had come across this piece before she bought her classic leopard coat, we guarantee it'd be her go-to.

